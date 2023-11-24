OPSC OCS Result 2023 OUT at opsc.gov.in: Download Odisha Prelims Merit List

Odisha OCS Answer Key 2023: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on August 10, 2023 released the detailed answer key for the prelims exam of Odisha Civil Service 2023 on its official website (www.opsc.gov.in). According to the official notice, 8220 candidates have provisionally qualified for the prelims exam.
|Odisha OCS Result Download
|Click Here
OCS Mains Exam 2023
Qualified candidates will be called for the mains exam which is scheduled to be held in the month of February 2023.
How to Download Odisha OCS Result 2023?
The candidates can download the result with the help of the given steps
- Go to the official website of the OPSC - opsc.gov.in
- Go to the What's new section on the home page.
- Click on the link ‘Notice containing Roll List of Candidates Qualified in the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Written Examination-2022 (Advt. No. 17 of 2022-23)’
- Download PDF of the exam
- Check the roll numbers of the exam