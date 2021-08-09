OPSC Practical Test Date 2021 Released for Programmer Post @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Practical test date for Programmer post on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check details here.

Notification further says," The Commission has decided to conduct Practical Test on 05.09.2021 for the post of Programmere in the office of Odisha Public Service Commission, pursuant to advertisement no. 03 of 2021-22. The details programme of examination will be notified shortly. The Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Commission i.e. www. opsc.gov.in for further information on examination related notices."

