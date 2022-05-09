OPSC Programmer Marks 2022 (Out)@opsc.gov.in, Download Link Available Here

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the marks for the post of Programmer on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Check download link here.

OPSC Programmer Marks 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the marks for the post of Programmer on its official website. The link to view the marks obtained by the candidates for the post of Programmer (Advt. No. 29 of 2021-22) is available on the official website.

All such candidates who have to appear in the Practical Test and various round for the selection process for the post of Programmer post can download check their marks from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

It is noted that Commission had conducted the Practical Test for Recruitment of Programmer on 17 April 2022. Now the marks obtained by the candidates in the practical test and other exams is available on the official website.

In a bid to view the marks, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll No., Registration ID Number and Date of Birth on the link available on the home page. You can check the marks from the link available on the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OPSC Practical Test Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission i.e. http://www.opsc.gov.in/ Go to the what’s New section available on the Home page of the website. Click on the link View Your Marks in the Examination-Recruitment to the Posts of Programmer (Advt. No. 29 of 2021-22)"View your Marks" Link is active from 07.05.2022 to 06.06.2022 given on the Home Page. You will have to provide your login credentials including Registration No and Date of Birth. You will get the OPSC Programmer Marks 2022 in a new window. You are advised to take Print Out of the same for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the OPSC Programmer Marks 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OPSC Programmer Marks 2022



