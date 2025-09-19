Arabian Sea Explained: Countries, Ports, and Strategic Importance

The Arabian Sea is an integral component of the northern Indian Ocean with tremendous geographical, economic, and geopolitical significance. Its strategic location between the Arabian Peninsula and the Indian subcontinent has positioned it as a central axis of ancient maritime trade routes, contemporary commercial activity, and regional geopolitical stakes. This article examines the Arabian Sea in relation to its location, bordering nations, borders, and importance.

Location and Boundaries

The Arabian Sea is located in the northwestern region of the Indian Ocean. It is bordered by: