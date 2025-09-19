RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Arabian Sea Explained: Countries, Ports, and Strategic Importance

By Kirti Sharma
Sep 19, 2025, 23:57 IST

The Arabian Sea, a vital part of the Indian Ocean, borders India, Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Yemen, and the Maldives. Known for its historic trade routes, major ports, and ecological diversity, it plays a critical role in global commerce, naval strategy, and regional cooperation across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

The Arabian Sea is an integral component of the northern Indian Ocean with tremendous geographical, economic, and geopolitical significance. Its strategic location between the Arabian Peninsula and the Indian subcontinent has positioned it as a central axis of ancient maritime trade routes, contemporary commercial activity, and regional geopolitical stakes. This article examines the Arabian Sea in relation to its location, bordering nations, borders, and importance.

Location and Boundaries

The Arabian Sea is located in the northwestern region of the Indian Ocean. It is bordered by:

  • West: Arabian Peninsula, Gulf of Aden, and Guardafui Channel

  • North: Pakistan, Iran, and Gulf of Oman

  • East: Indian subcontinent, specifically parts of India's western coast

  • South: Fuses with the larger Indian Ocean

A number of natural waterways link the Arabian Sea to other significant bodies of water, including the Gulf of Aden linking it to the Red Sea through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Oman linking it to the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz.

Countries Bordering the Arabian Sea

The Arabian Sea borders the shores of several nations, which contribute to the richness of the region's maritime, economic, as well as strategic context. These nations are:

Country

Approximate Coastline on Arabian Sea

Notable Ports and Islands

India

About 2,500 km

Mumbai Port, Nhava Sheva, Lakshadweep Islands

Pakistan

Around 1,050 km

Karachi Port, Gwadar Port, Astola Island

Iran

Southern coastal borders

Chabahar Port

Oman

Entire southeastern coastline

Masirah Island, Salalah Port

Yemen

Southern bordering coast

Socotra Archipelago

Maldives

Island nation within the Arabian Sea region

Numerous islands in Indian Ocean region

Significance of the Arabian Sea

  • Trade and Commerce: The Arabian Sea is a very important route that is used in the middle east, South Asia and East Africa by sea. It is used to transport goods, natural gas, and oil between Asia, Europe and Africa.

  • Geopolitical Significance: The Arabian Sea is of great strategic importance to the international naval forces and maritime transport because of its strategic positioning alongside the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea. The sea control affects energy security and sea routes.

  • Ecological and Environmental Role: There are several marine ecosystems and significant islands in the sea such as Socotra and Lakshadweep. It is also the largest oxygen minimum zone in the world which impacts on marine life.

  • Historical Significance: In ancient times, the Arabian Sea was included by the great maritime silk route, which brought interaction between the ancient Asian and African civilizations.

The Arabian sea is not just a piece of water, it is an economic lifeline, a geopolitical nexus and a home of ecological diversity. Its strategic position and the nations it borders it has its center of international trade, security, and regional cooperation in three continents.

