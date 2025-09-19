School Holiday on 20th September 2025 (Saturday): Schools Closed in THESE States for Dussehra & Regional Festivals; Check Details

RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
By Gurmeet Kaur
Sep 19, 2025, 18:11 IST

School Holiday on September 20, 2025: Most schools remain open, but Dussehra vacations begin in several regions. Check state-wise holiday updates here.

School Holiday on 20th September 2025 (Saturday): Schools Closed in THESE States for Dussehra & Regional Festivals
School Holiday on 20th September 2025 (Saturday): Schools Closed in THESE States for Dussehra & Regional Festivals

September 20 School Holiday 2025: As of now, most schools across India will remain open on Saturday, September 20, 2025, with no official announcement of a nationwide holiday due to rains or regional festivals (Source: Sakshi Post). However, there are notable exceptions linked to the Dussehra/Dasara vacations, which are set to begin in several states around this date. For students in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, September 20 marks the beginning of their long Dussehra holiday break, while in other states, classes will continue as usual.

Check this article regularly for last-minute updates on state-wise school holiday announcements for September 20, 2025, as some closures may still be declared at the district level due to local weather conditions or regional observances.

Dussehra School Holidays 2025: State-Wise Updates

Karnataka Dussehra Holidays 2025

In Karnataka, schools will enjoy an extended Dussehra break from September 20 to October 6, 2025, with classes resuming on October 7. This schedule applies across government, aided, private, CBSE, and CISCE schools in the state.

Holiday Duration: September 20 – October 6, 2025

Schools Covered: Government, private, CBSE, ICSE, CISCE

Special Case: Some CBSE schools in Dakshina Kannada may reopen earlier by October 3, 2025.

Note for SSLC Students: Extra classes may be conducted during this break to prepare for the 2026 board exams.

Telangana Dussehra Holidays 2025

Telangana has announced one of the longest Dussehra vacations in the country, giving students 13 days off. Schools across the state will remain closed from September 21 to October 3, 2025.

Holiday Duration: September 21 – October 3, 2025

Reopening Date: October 4, 2025

Total Days Off: 13 days, longer than Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh

Applies To: All government and private schools in Telangana

Andhra Pradesh Dussehra Holidays 2025

The Andhra Pradesh government has declared nine days of Dussehra holidays for schools, slightly shorter than in Karnataka and Telangana. Schools will reopen on October 3, 2025.

Holiday Duration: September 24 – October 2, 2025

Reopening Date: October 3, 2025

Applies To: Both government and private schools

Total Days Off: 9 days

Other States: Holiday Status on September 20 (Saturday)

For most other states, September 20, 2025, will be a regular working day in schools, as no widespread holiday has been announced apart from states beginning their Dussehra vacations. However, localized closures may still occur in certain districts due to heavy rains or regional observances.

September 20, 2025: Regular school day in most states (barring Dussehra vacation states).

Localized Holidays: Possible due to weather alerts or district-level festival decisions.

October 2, 2025: All schools across India will remain closed nationwide on Vijaya Dashami (Dussehra) and Gandhi Jayanti, both being gazetted holidays.

Parents and students are advised to check official school circulars for last-minute updates on holidays.

While September 20, 2025 itself is not a national holiday, in states like Karnataka, it marks the beginning of the Dussehra holiday period. Parents and students should confirm school-specific holiday schedules, as some institutions may adjust reopening dates for exam preparation or local requirements.

Check School Holidays List in September 2025

Gurmeet Kaur
Gurmeet Kaur

Assistant Manager

Gurmeet Kaur is an Education Industry Professional with 10 years of experience in teaching and creating digital content. She is a Science graduate and has a PG diploma in Computer Applications. At jagranjosh.com, she creates content on Science and Mathematics for school students. She creates explainer and analytical articles aimed at providing academic guidance to students.

