School Assembly Headlines Today (20 September): 10th Ayurveda Day Fixed on Sept 23, Marium Fatima Makes History in Chess and Other News in English

School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.
Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
PM Modi, Greek PM Mitsotakis Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthen Strategic Partnership
India Commemorates 60 Years of 1965 War; Defence Minister Honours Veterans
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Hails Forces’ Strength in Operation Sindoor
BJP’s Prasad: Rahul Gandhi Distorting Facts About Election Commission
Kiren Rijiju Slams Rahul Gandhi for Blaming Constitutional Bodies
PM Modi Highlights Role of Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 in Child Nutrition
Ashwini Vaishnaw: Technology Has Become India’s Greatest Equaliser Under PM Modi
10th Ayurveda Day to Be Celebrated on 23rd September in Goa: Ayush Minister
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Typhoon Mitag Makes Landfall in China’s Guangdong, Brings Heavy Rains and Strong Winds
Wall Street Closes at Record Highs After Fed Signals Rate Easing
IMF Chief Proposes Daniel Katz as First Deputy Managing Director
Air Raid Sirens in Tel Aviv as Houthis Target Israel
Kamchatka Region Hit by 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake; Tsunami Alert Issued
US Sanctions Waiver for Iran’s Chabahar Port to End, Effective September 29
US Blocks UN Security Council Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire, Reaffirming Support for Israel
India to collaborate with WHO on holistic health, focus on Women’s wellness: PM Modi
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
India Set to Face Oman in Final Group A Match of Asia Cup 2025
Marium Fatima becomes Bihar’s first Woman FIDE Master
PV Sindhu Cruises into China Masters Quarterfinals with Straight-Game Win
AsiaCupT20: Afghanistan will face Sri Lanka in an important match of Group B.
Eight Indian Shooters Qualify for ISSF World Cup Final 2025 in Doha
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
Sensex Falls 388 Points, Nifty Down 97; Markets End in Red
GST Reforms to Ease Auto Costs, Promote Clean Mobility
Ministry of Consumer Affairs Issues Advisory on Revised GST Rates, Optional Re-Stickering
GST Reforms Slash Rates on Textile Goods, Making Fashion More Affordable
Sensex Rises 313 Points, Nifty Ends Higher as Markets Close in Green
Thought of the Day
"Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out."
Meaning: This thought demystifies the idea of success, presenting it not as a sudden event, but as the result of consistent, daily effort. It teaches us that even small actions, when performed regularly over time, can lead to significant accomplishments. This principle is true for everything, from mastering a new language to excelling in a sport. It encourages students to focus on building good habits and staying consistent, rather than waiting for a moment of inspiration.
