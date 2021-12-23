OSPCB Recruitment 2021-22 for Engineer and Scientist Posts, Apply Online @ospcboard.org

OSPCB Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Environmental Scientist (AES) and Assistant Environmental Engineer (AEE). Eligible and interested can register for the posts from 24 December 2021 to 23 January 2022 on ospcboard.org.
OSPCB AES Notification Download
OSPCB ASS Notification Download
OSPCB Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 24 December 2021
- Last Date of Online Application - 23 January 2022
OSPCB Vacancy Details
- Assistant Environmental Scientist - 22 Posts
- Assistant Environmental Engineer - 13 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for OSPCB AES and AEE Posts
Educational Qualification
- Assistant Environmental Scientist - B.E/B.Tech Associate Member of Institution of Engineer in Civil Engineer, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science & IT/Mining Engineering/Mechanical Engineering and Electronic Instrumentation Engineering
- Assistant Environmental Engineer - The qualifying exam is M.Sc in Chemistry/Geology &Geophysics/Statistics/Life Science/Environmental Science & Engineering/Environmental Science.
Age Limit:
21 to 32 years
Selection Process for OSPCB AES and AEE Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of written exam
How to Apply for OSPCB AES and AEE Recruitment 2022 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply ONLINE on ospcboard.org on or before 23 January 2022.