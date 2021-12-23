Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

OSPCB Recruitment 2021-22 for Engineer and Scientist Posts, Apply Online @ospcboard.org

 Odisha State Pollution Control Board OSPCB is hiring Assistant Environmental Scientist (AES) and Assistant Environmental Engineer (AEE). Check Details Here.

Created On: Dec 23, 2021 18:12 IST
OSPCB Recruitment 2021
OSPCB Recruitment 2021

OSPCB Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Environmental Scientist (AES) and Assistant Environmental Engineer (AEE). Eligible and interested can register for the posts from 24 December 2021 to 23 January 2022 on ospcboard.org.

OSPCB AES Notification Download

OSPCB ASS Notification Download

OSPCB Online Application Link

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 24 December 2021
  • Last Date of Online Application - 23 January 2022

OSPCB Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Environmental Scientist - 22 Posts
  • Assistant Environmental Engineer - 13 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for OSPCB AES and AEE Posts

Educational Qualification

  • Assistant Environmental Scientist - B.E/B.Tech Associate Member of Institution of Engineer in Civil Engineer, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science & IT/Mining Engineering/Mechanical Engineering and Electronic Instrumentation Engineering
  • Assistant Environmental Engineer - The qualifying exam is M.Sc in Chemistry/Geology &Geophysics/Statistics/Life Science/Environmental Science & Engineering/Environmental Science.

Age Limit:

21 to 32 years

Selection Process for OSPCB AES and AEE Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam

How to Apply for OSPCB AES and AEE Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply ONLINE on ospcboard.org on or before 23 January 2022.

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
Job Summary
NotificationOSPCB Recruitment 2021-22 for Engineer and Scientist Posts, Apply Online @ospcboard.org
Last Date of Submission23 Jan, 2022
CityBhubaneshwar
StateOrissa
CountryIndia
Education Qual Post Graduate
Functional Engineering
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.