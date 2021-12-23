OSPCB Recruitment 2021-22 for Engineer and Scientist Posts, Apply Online @ospcboard.org

Odisha State Pollution Control Board OSPCB is hiring Assistant Environmental Scientist (AES) and Assistant Environmental Engineer (AEE). Check Details Here.

OSPCB Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Environmental Scientist (AES) and Assistant Environmental Engineer (AEE). Eligible and interested can register for the posts from 24 December 2021 to 23 January 2022 on ospcboard.org.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 24 December 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 23 January 2022

OSPCB Vacancy Details

Assistant Environmental Scientist - 22 Posts

Assistant Environmental Engineer - 13 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for OSPCB AES and AEE Posts

Educational Qualification

Assistant Environmental Scientist - B.E/B.Tech Associate Member of Institution of Engineer in Civil Engineer, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science & IT/Mining Engineering/Mechanical Engineering and Electronic Instrumentation Engineering

Assistant Environmental Engineer - The qualifying exam is M.Sc in Chemistry/Geology &Geophysics/Statistics/Life Science/Environmental Science & Engineering/Environmental Science.

Age Limit:

21 to 32 years

Selection Process for OSPCB AES and AEE Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam

How to Apply for OSPCB AES and AEE Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply ONLINE on ospcboard.org on or before 23 January 2022.