OSSC Auditor Mains Exam Date 2022 Postponed @ossc.gov.in, Check Revised Schedule Here

OSSC has released the postponement notice regarding the mains exam for Combined Auditor post on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Auditor Mains Exam Date 2022 Postponed: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed the mains exam date for the post of Combined Auditor. Commission was to conduct the Mains Exam for the Combined Auditor-2019 post from 27/28 February 2022.

Now all such candidates who have to appear in the mains exam for Combined Auditor Post can download the OSSC Auditor Mains Exam Date 2022 Postponement Notice from the official website-ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, OSSC has postponed the mains exam for Combined Auditor-2019 due to unavoidable circumstances. Now Commission will conduct the mains written exam for Combined Auditor post on 20/21 March 2022.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the Auditor Mains exam can download the Postponement Notice from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Auditor Mains Exam Date 2022 Postponement Notice Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission - www.ossc.gov.in Go to the What's New section available on the home page. Click on link-’Notice Regarding Postponement & Rescheduled of Main Written Examination for the Post of Combined Auditor-2019 [Advt No-4528/OSSC Dated 21.12.2019]’on the home page. You will get the PDF of OSSC Auditor Mains Exam Date 2022 Postponement Notice in a new window. Download and save the OSSC Auditor Mains Exam Date 2022 Postponement Notice for future reference

Short notice further says," It is informed to all concerned that due to unavoidable circumstances the Main Written Examination for the post of Combined Auditor-2019 (Advt No-4528/OSSC Dated 21.12.2019) which was scheduled to be held on 27&28 February 2022 is hereby postponed and rescheduled to be conducted on 20/21 March 2022." Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission regularly to know latest updates about the recruitment examination.

You can download directly the OSSC Auditor Mains Exam Date 2022 Postponement Notice from the link given below.