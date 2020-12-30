OSSC Provisional Result 2020 Out for Ayush Assistant Post @ossc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

OSSC Ayush Assistant Provisional Result 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the Provisional Result for Ayush Assistant Post under Director of Ayush Odisha on its official website. A total of 878 candidates have been selected for Ayush Assistant posts (including Ayurvedic Assistants and Homeopathic Assistants). All such candidates appeared in the DV round for Ayush Assistant Post can check their result available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission -ossc.gov.in.

Out of total 878 candidates selected for Ayush Assistant posts , 435 have been selected for Ayurvedic Assistants and 443 for Homeopathic Assistants posts. As per the short notification released by OSSC, selection has been done on the basis of the marks secured in the Main written Examination and career Marking taken together.

Candidates appeared for Document Verification round for Ayush Assistant Post can check their result available on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

