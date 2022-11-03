OSSC CTSRE Recruitment 2022 For 1225 Junior Engineer Post: Check Salary, Eligibility And How To Apply

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online application for the 1225 Junior Engineer Posts on its official website. Check OSSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

OSSC CTSRE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has published notice for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment 2022 (CTSRE) for various Group B State Cadre Posts. These positions are available in different offices under Government of Odisha. Commission has released a total of 1225 Junior Engineer Posts in various departments in the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 10 December 2022. The process to submission of online application will commence from 11 November 2022.

In a bid to apply for OSSC JE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification candidates should have 03 years Diploma/Degree in concerned trades for the posts declared on the official website.

Candidates should have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 38 years as on 01 January 2022.

Selection Process for OSSC JE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Selection will be done for these posts in three stages of examination

Preliminary Examination

Main Written Examination

Certificate Verification

Notification Details for OSSC JE Recruitment 2022 :

Advt No: IIE-120/2022-6506/OSSC

Date: 02-11-2022

Important Date for OSSC JE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Start Date of Online Application: 11 November 2022

End Date of Online Application: 10 December 2022

Vacancy Details for OSSC JE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Junior Engineer (Civil) (EIC Public Health)-101

Junior Engineer (Civil) (Director of Municipal Administration)-30

Junior Engineer (Civil) (Director of Textiles)-01

Junior Engineer (Civil) (Panchayat Raj and Drinking Water Dept)-421

Junior Engineer (Civil) (Water Resource Department)-451

Junior Engineer (Civil) (Director of Fisheries)-04

Assistant Training Officer (Director of Technical Education and Training)-217

Eligibility Criteria for OSSC JE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Junior Engineer (Civil) (EIC Public Health)-Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Junior Engineer (Civil) (Director of Municipal Administration)-Diploma in Civil Engineering with adequate knowledge of Computer.

Candidates willing to apply for OSSC JE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification are advised to check the notification for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Click Here For OSSC JE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:



How To Apply for OSSC JE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 10 December 2022. The process to submission of online application will commence from 11 November 2022.