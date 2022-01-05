OSSC Admit Card 2022 Out for Junior Stenographer Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the Language Test for Junior Stenographer posts on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Check process to download here.

Go to official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission - ossc.gov.in/ Visit to the What's New Section available on the Home page. Click on the link ‘Download Admission Letter for Language Test for the Post Of Junior Stenographer-2019 [Advt No-4657/OSSC Dated 30.12.2019]’ given on its official website. You will be redirected to new window where you will have to provide your login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth. Download the save the OSSC Junior Stenographer Admit Card 2021 for future reference.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is set to conduct the Language Test for the Junior Stenographer post on 08 January 2022. Candidates who have to appear in the Language Test round should note that the exam will be conducted through

Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode. The Language Test will be held in English & Odia and there will be total 50 Questions in Objective Type.