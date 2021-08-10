Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

OSSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 Released for Junior Assistant Post @ossc.gov.in, Raise Objections Till Aug 12

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for Junior Assistant (Special Drive) post on its official website  -ossc.gov.in. Check details here. 

Created On: Aug 10, 2021 08:56 IST
OSSC Provisional Answer Key 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for Junior Assistant (Special Drive)-2019 against Advt No-4540/OSSC. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the Model Answer Key for Written Examination of Junior Assistant posts. All such candidates who have appeared  in written examination for Junior Assistant (Special Drive) post  can download OSSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-ossc.gov.in. 

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has conducted the written examination for Junior Assistant (Special Drive) on 03 August 2021. The web link of the OSSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 for Junior Assistant (Special Drive)-2019 Post is available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission.

All such candidates appeared in the written examination for Junior Assistant (Special Drive) post can check web link for Provisional Answer Key under Whats New section of the official website of OSSC.

Candidates should note that they can raise their objections, if any on or before 12 August 2021. In a bid to raise their objection, candidates will have to follow the guidelines and providing their login credentials including Roll Number and Date of Birth on the official website. 

Candidates can check the OSSC Model Answer Key 2021 for Junior Assistant (Special Drive)Post available on the official website of OSSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for OSSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 for Junior Assistant Post

How to Download: OSSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 for Junior Assistant  Post

  • Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. i.e-http://www.ossc.gov.in.
  • Click on the What is New Section available on the home page.
  • Click on link-Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key for Written Examination of Junior Assistant (Special Drive)-2019 held on 03.08.2021 [Advt No-4540/OSSC dated 21.12.2019] on the home page.
  • Candidates are required to download the OSSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 and take a printout for future reference.
