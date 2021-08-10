OSSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 Released for Junior Assistant Post @ossc.gov.in, Raise Objections Till Aug 12

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for Junior Assistant (Special Drive) post on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Check details here.

OSSC Provisional Answer Key 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for Junior Assistant (Special Drive)-2019 against Advt No-4540/OSSC. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the Model Answer Key for Written Examination of Junior Assistant posts. All such candidates who have appeared in written examination for Junior Assistant (Special Drive) post can download OSSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-ossc.gov.in.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has conducted the written examination for Junior Assistant (Special Drive) on 03 August 2021. The web link of the OSSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 for Junior Assistant (Special Drive)-2019 Post is available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission.

All such candidates appeared in the written examination for Junior Assistant (Special Drive) post can check web link for Provisional Answer Key under Whats New section of the official website of OSSC.

Candidates should note that they can raise their objections, if any on or before 12 August 2021. In a bid to raise their objection, candidates will have to follow the guidelines and providing their login credentials including Roll Number and Date of Birth on the official website.

Candidates can check the OSSC Model Answer Key 2021 for Junior Assistant (Special Drive)Post available on the official website of OSSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 for Junior Assistant Post





How to Download: OSSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 for Junior Assistant Post