Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 385 Assistant Professor (Teacher Education) Posts @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Notification for the 385 Assistant Professor (Teacher Education) posts-Stage I posts have been released by OPSC on its official website. You can check all details including Qualification, Age Limit, Important dates, Exam pattern, Syllabus, Selection process here.

Created On: Jul 28, 2021 09:03 IST
OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification
OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission has invited online application for the 385 Assistant Professor (Teacher Education) posts-Stage I. These positions are available in different disciplines of Government Teachers Training Institutions in Department of Higher Education under OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification. 

Candidates with requisite educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification. The online application process for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 will commence from 25 August 2021. Last date for only apply is 24 September 2021. 

Candidates selected finally for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 will get salary in the scale of pay-Cell-I of Level 10 of Pay Matrix under ORSP (CT) Rules, 2019 with usual Dearness and other Allowance as admissible by the Government from time to time.

 

Notification Details for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Advertisement No.-09/2021-22

Important Date for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Commencement of Submission of Online Application:  25 August 2021
Last Date for Submission of Application: 24 September 2021 


Vacancy Details for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Assistant Professor (Teacher Education)-385 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:  
Educational Qualification

  • Candidates must possess a Master's Degree or dual Master's Degrees for the post of Assistant Professor (Teacher Education), if the guidelines of National Council for Teacher Education so demands, with at least 55 per cent of marks or its equivalent grade in the concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent Degree from a Foreign University. 
    Provided that for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, SEBC and  Persons with Disabilities categories the requirement of securing at least 55 percent marks shall be reduced to 50 per cent marks or its equivalent grade.
  • Have cleared  National Eligibility Test (NET) meant for Assistant Professor (Stage I) or must have acquired a Ph.D Degree in the concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or a Foreign University or NET in E education or Ph.D. in Education.
  • The details of the essential qualifications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor(Teacher Education)-Stage I are mentioned in the Advertisement. 

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

You May Read Also

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 320 Associate Professor Post @opsc.gov.in

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Apply for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification through the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission from  25 August 2021 to 24 September 2021. 

General Knowledge for Exams
Current Affairs for Exams
Latest Job Notifications

FAQ

What is the process to apply for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification through the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission from 25 August 2021 to 24 September 2021.

What are the numbers of Vacancy in OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021?

Assistant Professor (Teacher Education)-385 Posts

What are the Important Dates for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021?

Commencement of Submission of Online Application: 25 August 2021 Last Date for Submission of Application: 24 September 2021

What is the Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021?

Candidates must possess a Master's Degree or dual Master's Degrees for the post of Assistant Professor (Teacher Education), if the guidelines of National Council for Teacher Education so demands, with at least 55 per cent of marks or its equivalent grade in the concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent Degree from a Foreign University. Provided that for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, SEBC and Persons with Disabilities categories the requirement of securing at least 55 percent marks shall be reduced to 50 per cent marks or its equivalent grade. Have cleared National Eligibility Test (NET) meant for Assistant Professor (Stage I) or must have acquired a Ph.D Degree in the concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or a Foreign University or NET in E education or Ph.D. in Education. The details of the essential qualifications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor(Teacher Education)-Stage I are mentioned in the Advertisement.

What are the Jobs in OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021?

Odisha Public Service Commission has invited application for the 385 Assistant Professor (Teacher Education) posts-Stage I in different disciplines of Government Teachers Training Institutions under Department of Higher Education
Comment ()

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationOPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 385 Assistant Professor Posts @opsc.gov.in, Check Application Process
Notification DateJul 27, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionSep 24, 2021
CityCuttack
StateOrissa
CountryIndia
Education Qual Post Graduate
Functional Education
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

5 + 4 =
Post

Comments