OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 385 Assistant Professor (Teacher Education) Posts @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

What is the process to apply for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification through the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission from 25 August 2021 to 24 September 2021.

What are the numbers of Vacancy in OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021?

Assistant Professor (Teacher Education)-385 Posts

What are the Important Dates for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021?

Commencement of Submission of Online Application: 25 August 2021 Last Date for Submission of Application: 24 September 2021

What is the Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021?

Candidates must possess a Master's Degree or dual Master's Degrees for the post of Assistant Professor (Teacher Education), if the guidelines of National Council for Teacher Education so demands, with at least 55 per cent of marks or its equivalent grade in the concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent Degree from a Foreign University. Provided that for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, SEBC and Persons with Disabilities categories the requirement of securing at least 55 percent marks shall be reduced to 50 per cent marks or its equivalent grade. Have cleared National Eligibility Test (NET) meant for Assistant Professor (Stage I) or must have acquired a Ph.D Degree in the concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or a Foreign University or NET in E education or Ph.D. in Education. The details of the essential qualifications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor(Teacher Education)-Stage I are mentioned in the Advertisement.

What are the Jobs in OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021?

Odisha Public Service Commission has invited application for the 385 Assistant Professor (Teacher Education) posts-Stage I in different disciplines of Government Teachers Training Institutions under Department of Higher Education