OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 385 Assistant Professor (Teacher Education) Posts @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission has invited online application for the 385 Assistant Professor (Teacher Education) posts-Stage I. These positions are available in different disciplines of Government Teachers Training Institutions in Department of Higher Education under OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification.
Candidates with requisite educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification. The online application process for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 will commence from 25 August 2021. Last date for only apply is 24 September 2021.
Candidates selected finally for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 will get salary in the scale of pay-Cell-I of Level 10 of Pay Matrix under ORSP (CT) Rules, 2019 with usual Dearness and other Allowance as admissible by the Government from time to time.
Notification Details for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Advertisement No.-09/2021-22
Important Date for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Commencement of Submission of Online Application: 25 August 2021
Last Date for Submission of Application: 24 September 2021
Vacancy Details for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Assistant Professor (Teacher Education)-385 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
- Candidates must possess a Master's Degree or dual Master's Degrees for the post of Assistant Professor (Teacher Education), if the guidelines of National Council for Teacher Education so demands, with at least 55 per cent of marks or its equivalent grade in the concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent Degree from a Foreign University.
Provided that for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, SEBC and Persons with Disabilities categories the requirement of securing at least 55 percent marks shall be reduced to 50 per cent marks or its equivalent grade.
- Have cleared National Eligibility Test (NET) meant for Assistant Professor (Stage I) or must have acquired a Ph.D Degree in the concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or a Foreign University or NET in E education or Ph.D. in Education.
- The details of the essential qualifications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor(Teacher Education)-Stage I are mentioned in the Advertisement.
OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF
How to Apply for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification through the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission from 25 August 2021 to 24 September 2021.
