OSSC Regular Teacher Admit Card 2023 Release Date Out @ossc.gov.in: Download Exam Schedule Here

OSSC Regular Teacher Admit Card/Schedule 2023: Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the short notice regarding the Prelims Admit Card/Schedule update for Regular Teacher posts on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the Preliminary examination for the post of Regular Teacher-2022 from 10 to 13 March 2023. Candidates who have applied for these posts can download the OSSC Regular Teacher Admit Card/Schedule 2023 from the official website of OSSC-https://www.ossc.gov.in.

Direct Link To Download: OSSC Regular Teacher Admit Card/Schedule 2023





According to the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the prelims exam for the post of Regular Teacher-2022 for TGT ARTS, TGT Science (PCM) & TGT Science (CBZ) from 10 to 13 March 2023. Exams will be held in three batches through Computer Based Recruitment Test mode.

There will be a total of 100 questions in the exam for 100 marks and the duration for the exam will be 2 hours. There will be negative marking in the exam @0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The Commission will upload the Admit Card downloading link on 02 March 2023 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page after 02 March 2023.

How to Download the OSSC Regular Teacher Admit Card/Schedule 2023