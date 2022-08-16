OSSC Revised CV Date 2022 (Out) for Junior Clerk-Cum Typist and TA@ossc.gov.in, Check Schedule

Odisha SSC has released the short notice regarding postponed/rescheduled date for the post of Junior Clerk and Technical Assistant on its official website- ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Revised CV Date 2022 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the short notice regarding postponed/rescheduled date for the post of Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist and Technical Assistant under the Director of Textiles. Commission has postponed the document verification for the Technical Assistant post and now it will be conducted on 23 August 2022.

Candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for the post of Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist and Technical Assistant can download the OSSC Revised CV Date 2022 Update from the official website-ossc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, Commission has postponed/rescheduled the document verification round for the Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist -2019 (Law) and Technical Assistant Post. The certificate verification for the post of Technical Assistant was earlier scheduled on 16 August 2022 but now it will be held on 23 August 2022.

The certificate verification for the Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist -2019 (Law) post was earlier scheduled on 16/17 August 2022 but Commission has postponed the same. Commission will released the revised date for the document verification shortly on its official website. Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the website in this regards.

You can download the PDF of the OSSC Revised/Postponed CV Date 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

