OSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 Out: Check Updated List of Scheduled/Postponed/Rescheduled Exams @ossc.gov.in

OSSC has released the revised exam calendar including Scheduled/Postponed/Rescheduled exams on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF.

OSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the revised exam calendar including Scheduled/Postponed/Rescheduled examination in the month of March 2022. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the revised scheduled for much examination including Junior Clerk-Cum-Junior Accountant, Primary Investigator, Combined Recruitment of Technical Post, Junior Stenographer and others.

All such candidates who have applied for the above various posts exams and are to appear in the various round of selection process for these posts can check the OSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-ossc.gov.in.

You can download the OSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. www.ossc.gov.in. Click on the What is New Section available on the home page. Click on link-Reschedule/Postpone of Examination available on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new window where you will get the PDF of the OSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022. Download and save OSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 for future reference.

According to the short notice released, Commission has decided to postpone the examination which was scheduled in the month of March including Primary Investigator-2021 Mains Examination which was scheduled on 23 March 2022.

The Weaving Supervisor-2021 Mains exam which was to held on 25 March 2022 and Combined Recruitment of Technical Posts under OGP (Mains) Exam which was scheduled on 31 December 2022 has also been postponed.

The Junior Clerk-Cum-Junior Accountant-2019 Prelims Exam will now be held on 22 and 23 March 2022. Earlier this exam was scheduled on 21/22 March 2022.

Commission will conduct the Shorthand test Odia and English for the Junior Stenographer-2016 Post will be conducted on 25 March 2022.

Candidates who have to appear in various round of selection process including Prelims/Mains/Shorthand and others can check the OSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 available on the official website. You can download the same also with the link given below.

