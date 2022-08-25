OSSC Exam Calendar 2022 For Sep/Oct 22 (Out) at ossc.gov.in, Download PDF for SI/CGL/ Clerk and Others

OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar Sep/Oct 2022 : Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the tentative Exam Calendar for the month of Sep/Oct 2022 for various posts including Sub Inspector of Police, Technical Assistant 2021, Sub Inspector of Excise, Group C Technical Post, Traffic Constables, Junior Clerk Cum Typist, Combined Graduate Level, Junior Executives and others.

Candidates who have to appear for various mode of examination including DV/ Mains Exam/ Physical Standard Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and others for the above posts can check the OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar Sep/Oct 2022 available on the official website-ossc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the certificate verification for the Technical Assistant 2021 post on 03 September 2022. The Main written exam for the post of Sub Inspector of Traffic-2021 will be held on 09/10 September 2022. The Combined Graduate Level Examination-2021 will be conducted from 11 to 17 October 2022.

You can download the OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar Sep/Oct 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar Sep/Oct 2022 Check Steps