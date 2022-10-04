OSSSC Counselling Admit Card 2022 (Released) For Group C Post@osssc.gov.in, Check Download Link

Odisha Sub-Ordinate SSC has released the Counselling Admit Card for the Group C post on its official website-osssc.gov.in. Check download link.

OSSSC Counselling Admit Card 2022
OSSSC Counselling Admit Card 2022

OSSSC Counselling Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the Counselling Admit Card for the various Group C post under the Combined Recruitment Examination-2021 on its official website. Candidates who have qualified successfully for the Counselling round for the Combined Recruitment Examination Group C post  can download OSSSC Counselling Admit Card 2022 from the official website-osssc.gov.in.

However you can download the OSSSC Counselling Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: OSSSC Counselling Admit Card 2022

As per the short notice released, Counselling for choice of post and District/Division for Group'C' posts under the Combined Recruitment Examination-2021 will be conducted on 12 October 2022 onwards. 

Candidates will be called for counselling in order of merit to choose their posts and Districts/Division Cadre. Commission has uploaded the list of qualified candidates with schedule for Counselling and candidates are required to attend the same with Admit Card with Aadhar Card/Voter Id Card/Any other Government Identity Proof. 

You can download the OSSSC Counselling Admit Card 2022  from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How To Download: OSSSC Counselling Admit Card 2022

  1. Visit the official website-ossc.nic.in.
  2. Then click on the login button on the top of the official website.  
  3. Now provide your login credential including User Name/ Registration No./ Mobile No./ Email, Password etc to the link.
  4. You will get the PDF of OSSSC Counselling Admit Card 2022
  5. Save the same for future reference.

Take Free Online OSSC COMBINED POLICE SERVICE EXAM (OSSC CPSE) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next