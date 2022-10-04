OSSSC Counselling Admit Card 2022 (Released) For Group C Post@osssc.gov.in, Check Download Link

Odisha Sub-Ordinate SSC has released the Counselling Admit Card for the Group C post on its official website-osssc.gov.in. Check download link.

OSSSC Counselling Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the Counselling Admit Card for the various Group C post under the Combined Recruitment Examination-2021 on its official website. Candidates who have qualified successfully for the Counselling round for the Combined Recruitment Examination Group C post can download OSSSC Counselling Admit Card 2022 from the official website-osssc.gov.in.

However you can download the OSSSC Counselling Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

As per the short notice released, Counselling for choice of post and District/Division for Group'C' posts under the Combined Recruitment Examination-2021 will be conducted on 12 October 2022 onwards.

Candidates will be called for counselling in order of merit to choose their posts and Districts/Division Cadre. Commission has uploaded the list of qualified candidates with schedule for Counselling and candidates are required to attend the same with Admit Card with Aadhar Card/Voter Id Card/Any other Government Identity Proof.

You can download the OSSSC Counselling Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

