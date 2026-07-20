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OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 Registration Date Extended for 5989 Group C Posts, Apply Online Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 16:39 IST

OSSSC has extended the Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 registration deadline to August 5, with applications accepted until August 12. Eligible candidates can apply online for 5,989 Group C Nursing Officer vacancies across Odisha.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 Registration Date Extended for 5989 Group C Posts, Apply Online Here
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 Registration Date Extended for 5989 Group C Posts, Apply Online Here

Key Points

  • The online registration for OSSSC Nursing Officer 2026 is extended to August 5, 2026.
  • The last date to submit the application form is now August 12, 2026.
  • The recruitment aims to fill 5989 Nursing Officer posts in Odisha.

The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has extended the online registration process for the OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026. The revised date for filing the form is August 5, 2026 with the last date of submitting the form now stands at August 12, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 5989 Nursing Officer (District Cadre Group C) posts in various healthcare facilities under the supervision of  Health & Family Welfare Department Government of Odisha. 

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria must submit their form before the last date ends. Those who want to apply can do so via the official OSSSC recruitment portal.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 Direct Link 

The apply online link for the OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 is available on the official website at at  osssc.gov.in. Those who have not registered themselves must do so before online registrations ends on August 5, 2026. The online application window is also extended till August 12, 2026. For your convenience we  have provided the direct link to apply online.

OSSSC Nursing Officer 2026 Apply Link

      Click Here

OSSSC Nursing Officer 2026 Extended PDF

      Download PDF

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights

The notice was issued by the commission on June 12, 2026 and the online application window was started from June 13, 2026. It was issued under the advertisement number IIE-54/2026-1962/OSSSC. This recruitment aims to fill 5989 vacancies across 30 districts in Odisha. Check the table below for key details.

Particulars 

  Details

Conducting Body

Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)

Post Name

Nursing Officer (Under Group C)

Total Vacancies 

5,989 

Advt No

IIE-54/2026-1962/OSSSC

Department 

Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha 

Registration Start Date 

June 13, 2026 

Registration Last Date 

August 5, 2026 

Last Date to Submit Application 

August 12, 2026 

Mode of Application

Online

Official Website

osssc.gov.in

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the required eligibility criteria before applying for these posts of Nursing Officer. They must satisfy certain eligibility criteria such as educational qualifications and  age limit. Check the detailed criteria below.

1. Educational Qualification

  • Candidates must have qualified the Class 12 or equivalent examination. 

  •  They must possess a GNM Diploma or a BSc Nursing degree from an institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council. 

  • They should also  have studied and passed Odia as a subject from class 7 or above.

2. Age Limit

  • Candidate minimum age to apply for this is 21 years, while the maximum age stands at42 years.

  •  Reservation in the age limit is also provided as per the government norms

Steps to Apply for OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026

Candidates can complete their applications by following the steps given below

  • Go to the official OSSSC website at osssc.gov.in.

  • There you will find the OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 application link.

  • Complete the registration using mobile number and email ID.

  • Log in with required details

  • Fill the application as per the instructions provided.

  • Upload photograph and signature in the prescribed format

  • Pay the application fee as per your category.

  • Check the application form before submitting,

  • Submit the form and please save it for future references.

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Jul 20, 2026, 16:39 IST

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