OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 Registration Date Extended for 5989 Group C Posts, Apply Online Here

The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has extended the online registration process for the OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026. The revised date for filing the form is August 5, 2026 with the last date of submitting the form now stands at August 12, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 5989 Nursing Officer (District Cadre Group C) posts in various healthcare facilities under the supervision of Health & Family Welfare Department Government of Odisha.

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria must submit their form before the last date ends. Those who want to apply can do so via the official OSSSC recruitment portal.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 Direct Link

The apply online link for the OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 is available on the official website at at osssc.gov.in. Those who have not registered themselves must do so before online registrations ends on August 5, 2026. The online application window is also extended till August 12, 2026. For your convenience we have provided the direct link to apply online.