OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 Registration Date Extended for 5989 Group C Posts, Apply Online Here
OSSSC has extended the Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 registration deadline to August 5, with applications accepted until August 12. Eligible candidates can apply online for 5,989 Group C Nursing Officer vacancies across Odisha.
Key Points
- The online registration for OSSSC Nursing Officer 2026 is extended to August 5, 2026.
- The last date to submit the application form is now August 12, 2026.
- The recruitment aims to fill 5989 Nursing Officer posts in Odisha.
The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has extended the online registration process for the OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026. The revised date for filing the form is August 5, 2026 with the last date of submitting the form now stands at August 12, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 5989 Nursing Officer (District Cadre Group C) posts in various healthcare facilities under the supervision of Health & Family Welfare Department Government of Odisha.
Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria must submit their form before the last date ends. Those who want to apply can do so via the official OSSSC recruitment portal.
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 Direct Link
The apply online link for the OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 is available on the official website at at osssc.gov.in. Those who have not registered themselves must do so before online registrations ends on August 5, 2026. The online application window is also extended till August 12, 2026. For your convenience we have provided the direct link to apply online.
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OSSSC Nursing Officer 2026 Apply Link
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OSSSC Nursing Officer 2026 Extended PDF
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
The notice was issued by the commission on June 12, 2026 and the online application window was started from June 13, 2026. It was issued under the advertisement number IIE-54/2026-1962/OSSSC. This recruitment aims to fill 5989 vacancies across 30 districts in Odisha. Check the table below for key details.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)
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Post Name
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Nursing Officer (Under Group C)
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Total Vacancies
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5,989
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Advt No
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IIE-54/2026-1962/OSSSC
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Department
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Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha
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Registration Start Date
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June 13, 2026
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Registration Last Date
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August 5, 2026
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Last Date to Submit Application
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August 12, 2026
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Official Website
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osssc.gov.in
OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the required eligibility criteria before applying for these posts of Nursing Officer. They must satisfy certain eligibility criteria such as educational qualifications and age limit. Check the detailed criteria below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Candidates must have qualified the Class 12 or equivalent examination.
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They must possess a GNM Diploma or a BSc Nursing degree from an institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council.
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They should also have studied and passed Odia as a subject from class 7 or above.
2. Age Limit
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Candidate minimum age to apply for this is 21 years, while the maximum age stands at42 years.
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Reservation in the age limit is also provided as per the government norms
Steps to Apply for OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026
Candidates can complete their applications by following the steps given below
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Go to the official OSSSC website at osssc.gov.in.
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There you will find the OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 application link.
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Complete the registration using mobile number and email ID.
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Log in with required details
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Fill the application as per the instructions provided.
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Upload photograph and signature in the prescribed format
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Pay the application fee as per your category.
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Check the application form before submitting,
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Submit the form and please save it for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.