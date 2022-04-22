Patna HC Computer Operator Cum Typist Admit Card 2022 (Out) @patnahighcourt.gov.in, Download Link Here

Patna High Court has released the Admit Card for the post of Computer Operator Cum Typist on its official website-patnahighcourt.gov.in. Check process to download here.

Patna HC Computer Operator Cum Typist Admit Card 2022 : Patna High Court has released the Admit Card for the post of Computer Operator Cum Typist on its official website. Patna High Court will conduct the written exam for the Computer Operator-cum-Typist post against Advertisement No. PHC/02/2022) on 14 May 2022 (Saturday). Candidates who have applied successfully for the Computer Operator-cum-Typist post can download the Patna HC Computer Operator Cum Typist Admit Card 2022 from the official website-patnahighcourt.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, the computer based online written test for the Computer Operator-cum-Typist post will be conducted on 14 May 2022 which will comprising of Multiple Choice Question based Objective Test and Computer Typing Test (English & Hindi both). The written exam will be conducted in three shifts at various examination centres situated in Patna and Muzaffarpur.

Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials with the link given on the official website.

Candidates should note that they will have to paste their passport size photograph at the space provided in the admit card and fill up the Self Declaration (Undertaking) proforma with the Admit Card completely in their own handwriting. Candidates should note that they will have to bring their valid identity proof in original with its photocopy at the examination centre.

You can download the Patna High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2022 from the link available on the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download Patna HC Computer Operator Cum Typist Admit Card 2022 Check Steps