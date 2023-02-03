Patna High Court Answer Key 2023: Download Provisional Translator Question Paper Solution PDF

Patna High Court Provisional Answer key 2022-2023 for the Translator Exam has been released by the Patna High Court on its official website. Candidates can check details here like how to view and download the provisional answer keys and raise objections etc.

The Patna high court has released the Provisional Answer Key for the Written Test for the Translator Recruitment Examination, 2022. The exam for Translator Recruitment was held on 8 January 2023 at various examination centres in Patna. The Provisional Answer Key of all the series of Question Booklet namely A, B, C & D of Part- I (Objective Type) of the Written Test are released. Candidates who had appeared for the Translator Exam are advised to download and check the Provisional Answer Keys and raise Objections if any. Objections requests can be submitted online through the link provided on the official website of the Patna High Court at- https://patnahighcourt.gov.in/ from 1 February 2023 to 07 February 2023 till 11:59 with copy of authentic source document/proof, on the basis of which he/she has submitted the Objection.

Objections received within prescribed time and manner will only be taken into consideration. On the basis of the Objections received, the provisional Answer Key shall be finalized and used as Key/model Answer Key for the finalization of result. In case no objection is received within prescribed time then the model answer key will be treated as Final Answer Key and result will be created accordingly. Candidates have to pay online a sum of Rs. 50/- for every question challenged.

How to Download the Patna High Court Translator Provisional Answer key

The candidates can download the Patna High Court Translator Provisional Answer keys from the official website of Patna High Court at- https://patnahighcourt.gov.in/

Direct link to Download the PDF of Patna High Court Translator Provisional Answer key

Steps to Download the Patna High Court Translator Provisional Answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website of Patna High Court at- https://patnahighcourt.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the ‘Notices Regarding Recruitment section’

Step 3: Click on link titled -‘Notice regarding submission of objection/clarification etc. regarding any provisional Answer Key for Translator Recruitment Examination, 2022’

Step 4: Read the attached Notification along with attached answer key. Candidates can raise objections if any in the prescribed manner.

Alternatively candidate can click on given link to raise objections

Direct Link to raise objection

The decision of the Patna High Court on the objections shall be final and no further correspondence will be entertained. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for further details. This year there are a total of 39 vacancies of Translator in Patna High Court.