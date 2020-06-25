Patna Metro Recruitment 2020: 29 Vacancies for GM, DGM, Assistant Engineer and Other Posts

Patna Metro Recruitment 2020: Patna Metro Rail Corporation Limited (PMRCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Assistant Engineer Posts. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply by 6 July 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 6 July 2020

Patna Metro Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Chief General Manager (Technical) cum Director (Technical) - 1 Post

Chief Finance Officer cum Director (Finance) - 1 Post

Director (Project) - 1 Post

General Manager (Administration & HR) - 1 Post

General Manager (Procurement) - 1 Post

General Manager (Property Development/Estate/PPP) - 1 Post

General Manager (Operation & Maintenance) - 1 Post

General Manager (Works) - 1 Post

General Manager (Track) - 1 Post

General Manager (Quality Assurance and Quality Control) - 1 Post

General Manager (Depot) - 1 Post

General Manager (Finance) - 1 Post

General Manager (Rolling Stock-Q&M) - 1 Post

General Manager (Contracts/Procurement) - 1 Post

Deputy General Manager (Sales & Marketing) - 1 Post

Deputy General Manager Safety- 1 Post

Deputy General Manager - 1 Post

Deputy General Manager Legal- 1 Post

Assistant Manager admin - 1 Post

Assistant Manager Finance - 1 Post

Assistant Engineer - 8 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Engineer, AGM, GM and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Deputy General Manager -Electrical Engineers of EE rank or equivalent rank in the State/Central Government. Or B.Tech./BE or equivalent with minimum 10years of experience.

Deputy General Manager Legal- Officers from State/Central Government in the relevant field. Or Graduation in Law with 7 years of experience.

Assistant Manager admin - Officers in the relevant field and having experience of monitoring and coordination in Government or Graduate in any discipline with MBA Finance/HR having 5 years of experience.

Assistant Manager Finance - Officer from any recognized organisation in Finance/Accounts services of State/Central Government in the relevant field or B.Com with MBA Finance having 4 years of experience.

Assistant Engineer - Candidates holding Graduation Degree or equivalent are eligible to apply on the post.

Age Limit - Maximum 65 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for Patna Metro Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 6 July 2020. The direct link of online application is also given in this article. Candidates can apply to the posts by clicking on the related hyperlink. Candidates are advised to read all instructions given in the official notification PDF before applying to the post. Candidates can refer to the provided hyperlinks for more details.

Application Fee for Patna Metro Recruitment 2020