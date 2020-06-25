Patna Metro Recruitment 2020: 29 Vacancies for GM, DGM, Assistant Engineer and Other Posts

Patna Metro Recruitment 2020: Patna Metro Rail Corporation Limited (PMRCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Assistant Engineer Posts. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply by 6 July 2020.
Important Dates
- Last date for submission of application: 6 July 2020
Patna Metro Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Chief General Manager (Technical) cum Director (Technical) - 1 Post
- Chief Finance Officer cum Director (Finance) - 1 Post
- Director (Project) - 1 Post
- General Manager (Administration & HR) - 1 Post
- General Manager (Procurement) - 1 Post
- General Manager (Property Development/Estate/PPP) - 1 Post
- General Manager (Operation & Maintenance) - 1 Post
- General Manager (Works) - 1 Post
- General Manager (Track) - 1 Post
- General Manager (Quality Assurance and Quality Control) - 1 Post
- General Manager (Depot) - 1 Post
- General Manager (Finance) - 1 Post
- General Manager (Rolling Stock-Q&M) - 1 Post
- General Manager (Contracts/Procurement) - 1 Post
- Deputy General Manager (Sales & Marketing) - 1 Post
- Deputy General Manager Safety- 1 Post
- Deputy General Manager - 1 Post
- Deputy General Manager Legal- 1 Post
- Assistant Manager admin - 1 Post
- Assistant Manager Finance - 1 Post
- Assistant Engineer - 8 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Engineer, AGM, GM and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Deputy General Manager -Electrical Engineers of EE rank or equivalent rank in the State/Central Government. Or B.Tech./BE or equivalent with minimum 10years of experience.
- Deputy General Manager Legal- Officers from State/Central Government in the relevant field. Or Graduation in Law with 7 years of experience.
- Assistant Manager admin - Officers in the relevant field and having experience of monitoring and coordination in Government or Graduate in any discipline with MBA Finance/HR having 5 years of experience.
- Assistant Manager Finance - Officer from any recognized organisation in Finance/Accounts services of State/Central Government in the relevant field or B.Com with MBA Finance having 4 years of experience.
- Assistant Engineer - Candidates holding Graduation Degree or equivalent are eligible to apply on the post.
Age Limit - Maximum 65 years
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Patna Metro Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 6 July 2020. The direct link of online application is also given in this article. Candidates can apply to the posts by clicking on the related hyperlink. Candidates are advised to read all instructions given in the official notification PDF before applying to the post. Candidates can refer to the provided hyperlinks for more details.
Application Fee for Patna Metro Recruitment 2020
- SC/ST- Rs. 100/-
- Others - Rs. 400/-