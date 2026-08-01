PCCOE Pune Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks

PCCOE Pune Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Round 1 Ranks
Candidates awaiting MHT CET seat allotment result can now check the previous year’s cutoff for Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune to understand the rank required for admission to Maharashtra's famous engineering college. Check the data carefully and analyse your admission chances for 2026.
The MHT CET 2026 Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 cutoff and seat allotment results have been released, aspirants seeking admission to Maharashtra’s engineering colleges can check the category-wise and branch-wise cutoffs for Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune to understand the ranks required for Maharashtra’s top engineering colleges.
By evaluating these ranks, candidates can analyse their admission prospects at PCCOE according to their score.
PCCOE Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (Open Category)
For the Open category, the first round closed at rank 4129 for Computer Engineering and rank 5569 for Information Technology.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Civil Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
14319
|
96.6545506
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Civil Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
16674
|
96.1068782
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Computer Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
4129
|
99.0471821
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Computer Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
6263
|
98.5473765
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Information Technology
|
GOPENS
|
5569
|
98.7109722
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GOPENS
|
7296
|
98.3131595
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Electronics Engineering ( VLSI Design and Technology)
|
GOPENS
|
8784
|
97.9611464
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
9814
|
97.7130906
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
GOPENS
|
5849
|
98.644561
PCCOE Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (OBC Category)
This table shows the MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for PCCOE Pune for OBC candidates. The Computer Engineering branch closed at 4640, while the Civil Engineering branch closed at 21194.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Civil Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
17866
|
95.8307555
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Civil Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
21194
|
95.0068259
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Computer Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
4640
|
98.9210775
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Computer Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
6736
|
98.4446702
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Information Technology
|
GOBCS
|
6104
|
98.5909613
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GOBCS
|
7918
|
98.1672355
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Electronics Engineering ( VLSI Design and Technology)
|
GOBCS
|
9654
|
97.7474428
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
12184
|
97.148562
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
GOBCS
|
6455
|
98.5077241
PCCOE Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (SC Category)
The following table highlights the MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for PCCOE Pune. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):
- Computer Engineering: 17603
- Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning): 17706
- Information Technology: 18737
- Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 24766
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Civil Engineering
|
GSCS
|
34442
|
91.8375201
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Civil Engineering
|
GSCS
|
35078
|
91.6505265
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Computer Engineering
|
GSCS
|
17603
|
95.8890489
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Computer Engineering
|
GSCS
|
19315
|
95.4702014
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Information Technology
|
GSCS
|
18737
|
95.6149583
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GSCS
|
24766
|
94.1913399
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Electronics Engineering ( VLSI Design and Technology)
|
GSCS
|
25196
|
94.0668068
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GSCS
|
32969
|
92.1789653
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
GSCS
|
17706
|
95.862761
PCCOE Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (ST Category)
This table shows the MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for PCCOE Pune. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):
- Computer Engineering: 45286
- Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning): 66191
- Information Technology: 65368
- Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 102405
- Mechanical Engineering: 86296
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Civil Engineering
|
GSTS
|
90575
|
77.9049638
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Civil Engineering
|
GSTS
|
115231
|
71.0421393
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Computer Engineering
|
GSTS
|
61324
|
85.2987504
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Computer Engineering
|
GSTS
|
45286
|
89.2347783
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Information Technology
|
GSTS
|
65368
|
84.3786315
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GSTS
|
102405
|
74.75684
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Electronics Engineering ( VLSI Design and Technology)
|
GSTS
|
108197
|
73.0237189
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GSTS
|
86296
|
78.9956692
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
GSTS
|
66191
|
84.207639
PCCOE Pune Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (Open Category)
This table shows the previous year’s closing ranks and percentile for PCCOE Pune. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):
- Computer Engineering: 3584
- Information Technology: 4739
- Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning): 5039
- Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 7320
- Mechanical Engineering: 11415
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Civil Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
15695
|
95.4664524
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Computer Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
3584
|
98.9251126
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Computer Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
5310
|
98.4626185
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Information Technology
|
GOPENS
|
4739
|
98.6058392
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GOPENS
|
7320
|
97.8951049
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
11415
|
96.7467781
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
GOPENS
|
5039
|
98.5222885
PCCOE Pune Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (OBC Category)
This table shows the closing ranks for PCCOE Pune. The Computer Engineering branch closed at 4107 in Round 1, while Civil Engineering closed at 18468.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Civil Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
18468
|
94.6981971
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Computer Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
4107
|
98.7820288
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Computer Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
5559
|
98.3713584
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Information Technology
|
GOBCS
|
5280
|
98.470294
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GOBCS
|
8447
|
97.5766142
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
15148
|
95.6414531
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
GOBCS
|
5772
|
98.3181583
PCCOE Pune Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (SC Category)
This table highlights the previous year’s closing Ranks for PCCOE. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):
- Computer Engineering: 14968
- Information Technology: 18253
- Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning): 16652
- Civil Engineering: 34716
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Civil Engineering
|
GSCS
|
34716
|
89.8231024
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Computer Engineering
|
GSCS
|
14968
|
95.6741283
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Computer Engineering
|
GSCS
|
18569
|
94.6277162
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Information Technology
|
GSCS
|
18253
|
94.7424061
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GSCS
|
24244
|
92.9202613
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GSCS
|
37328
|
88.9773781
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
GSCS
|
16652
|
95.2281725
PCCOE Pune Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (ST Category)
The following table shows the previous year’s cutoff for PCCOE Pune for ST category candidates. Computer Engineering cutoff closed at 56002 whereas, Mechanical Engineering closed at 128716.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Civil Engineering
|
GSTS
|
96344
|
68.9620341
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Computer Engineering
|
GSTS
|
56002
|
83.1060395
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Computer Engineering
|
GSTS
|
74781
|
76.9213781
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Information Technology
|
GSTS
|
63473
|
80.7807182
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GSTS
|
98442
|
68.2382408
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GSTS
|
128716
|
54.5739657
|
Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
|
GSTS
|
67473
|
79.6033896
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.