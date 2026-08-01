PCCOE Pune Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks

The MHT CET 2026 Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 cutoff and seat allotment results have been released, aspirants seeking admission to Maharashtra’s engineering colleges can check the category-wise and branch-wise cutoffs for Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune to understand the ranks required for Maharashtra’s top engineering colleges.

By evaluating these ranks, candidates can analyse their admission prospects at PCCOE according to their score.

PCCOE Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (Open Category)

For the Open category, the first round closed at rank 4129 for Computer Engineering and rank 5569 for Information Technology.