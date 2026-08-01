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PCCOE Pune Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Round 1 Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Aug 4, 2026, 18:28 IST

Candidates awaiting MHT CET seat allotment result can now check the previous year’s cutoff for Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune to understand the rank required for admission to Maharashtra's famous engineering college. Check the data carefully and analyse your admission chances for 2026.

PCCOE Pune Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks
PCCOE Pune Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks

The MHT CET 2026 Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 cutoff and seat allotment results have been released, aspirants seeking admission to Maharashtra’s engineering colleges can check the category-wise and branch-wise cutoffs for Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune to understand the ranks required for Maharashtra’s top engineering colleges. 

By evaluating these ranks, candidates can analyse their admission prospects at PCCOE according to their score.

PCCOE Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (Open Category)

For the Open category, the first round closed at rank 4129 for Computer Engineering and rank 5569 for Information Technology. 

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Civil Engineering

GOPENS

14319

96.6545506

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Civil Engineering

GOPENS

16674

96.1068782

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Computer Engineering

GOPENS

4129

99.0471821

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Computer Engineering

GOPENS

6263

98.5473765

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Information Technology

GOPENS

5569

98.7109722

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GOPENS

7296

98.3131595

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Electronics Engineering ( VLSI Design and Technology)

GOPENS

8784

97.9611464

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Mechanical Engineering

GOPENS

9814

97.7130906

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

GOPENS

5849

98.644561

PCCOE Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (OBC Category)

This table shows the MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for PCCOE Pune for OBC candidates. The Computer Engineering branch closed at 4640, while the Civil Engineering branch closed at 21194.

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Civil Engineering

GOBCS

17866

95.8307555

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Civil Engineering

GOBCS

21194

95.0068259

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Computer Engineering

GOBCS

4640

98.9210775

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Computer Engineering

GOBCS

6736

98.4446702

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Information Technology

GOBCS

6104

98.5909613

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GOBCS

7918

98.1672355

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Electronics Engineering ( VLSI Design and Technology)

GOBCS

9654

97.7474428

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Mechanical Engineering

GOBCS

12184

97.148562

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

GOBCS

6455

98.5077241

PCCOE Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (SC Category)

The following table highlights the MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for PCCOE Pune. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):

  • Computer Engineering: 17603
  • Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning): 17706
  • Information Technology: 18737
  • Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 24766

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Civil Engineering

GSCS

34442

91.8375201

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Civil Engineering

GSCS

35078

91.6505265

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Computer Engineering

GSCS

17603

95.8890489

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Computer Engineering

GSCS

19315

95.4702014

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Information Technology

GSCS

18737

95.6149583

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GSCS

24766

94.1913399

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Electronics Engineering ( VLSI Design and Technology)

GSCS

25196

94.0668068

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Mechanical Engineering

GSCS

32969

92.1789653

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

GSCS

17706

95.862761

PCCOE Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (ST Category)

This table shows the MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for PCCOE Pune. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):

  • Computer Engineering: 45286
  • Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning): 66191
  • Information Technology: 65368
  • Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 102405
  • Mechanical Engineering: 86296

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Civil Engineering

GSTS

90575

77.9049638

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Civil Engineering

GSTS

115231

71.0421393

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Computer Engineering

GSTS

61324

85.2987504

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Computer Engineering

GSTS

45286

89.2347783

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Information Technology

GSTS

65368

84.3786315

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GSTS

102405

74.75684

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Electronics Engineering ( VLSI Design and Technology)

GSTS

108197

73.0237189

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Mechanical Engineering

GSTS

86296

78.9956692

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

GSTS

66191

84.207639

PCCOE Pune Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (Open Category)

This table shows the previous year’s closing ranks and percentile for PCCOE Pune. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):

  • Computer Engineering: 3584
  • Information Technology: 4739
  • Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning): 5039
  • Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 7320
  • Mechanical Engineering: 11415

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Civil Engineering

GOPENS

15695

95.4664524

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Computer Engineering

GOPENS

3584

98.9251126

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Computer Engineering

GOPENS

5310

98.4626185

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Information Technology

GOPENS

4739

98.6058392

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GOPENS

7320

97.8951049

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Mechanical Engineering

GOPENS

11415

96.7467781

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

GOPENS

5039

98.5222885

PCCOE Pune Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (OBC Category)

This table shows the closing ranks for PCCOE Pune. The Computer Engineering branch closed at 4107 in Round 1, while Civil Engineering closed at 18468.

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Civil Engineering

GOBCS

18468

94.6981971

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Computer Engineering

GOBCS

4107

98.7820288

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Computer Engineering

GOBCS

5559

98.3713584

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Information Technology

GOBCS

5280

98.470294

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GOBCS

8447

97.5766142

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Mechanical Engineering

GOBCS

15148

95.6414531

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

GOBCS

5772

98.3181583

PCCOE Pune Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (SC Category)

This table highlights the previous year’s closing Ranks for PCCOE. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):

  • Computer Engineering: 14968
  • Information Technology: 18253
  • Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning): 16652
  • Civil Engineering: 34716

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Civil Engineering

GSCS

34716

89.8231024

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Computer Engineering

GSCS

14968

95.6741283

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Computer Engineering

GSCS

18569

94.6277162

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Information Technology

GSCS

18253

94.7424061

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GSCS

24244

92.9202613

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Mechanical Engineering

GSCS

37328

88.9773781

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

GSCS

16652

95.2281725

PCCOE Pune Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (ST Category)

The following table shows the previous year’s cutoff for PCCOE Pune for ST category candidates. Computer Engineering cutoff closed at 56002 whereas, Mechanical Engineering closed at 128716.

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Civil Engineering

GSTS

96344

68.9620341

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Computer Engineering

GSTS

56002

83.1060395

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Computer Engineering

GSTS

74781

76.9213781

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Information Technology

GSTS

63473

80.7807182

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GSTS

98442

68.2382408

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Mechanical Engineering

GSTS

128716

54.5739657

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Computer Science and Engineering(Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)

GSTS

67473

79.6033896

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Aug 1, 2026, 21:04 IST

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