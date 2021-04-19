PGIMER PET Date 2021 for Security Guard Grade-II Post Postponed @pgimer.edu.in, Check Details

PGIMER PET Schedule 2021 Postponed: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has postponed the schedule of Physical Efficiency Test for Security Guard Grade-II on its official website. PGIMER has postponed the Physical Efficiency Test in view of the spread of COVID -19.

All such candidates qualified for Physical Efficiency Test round for Security Guard Grade-II post can check the postponement notification available on the official website of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research i.e-pgimer.edu.in.

It is noted that Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh was set to conduct the Physical Efficiency Test from 22nd to 24th of April 2021 at University Sports Ground, Panjab University.

Notification further says," This is with reference to Notice No. PGI/RC/010/F-107/2021/1295 dated 10.04.2021 issued for Eligible/Provisionally Eligible candidates for the post of Security Guard Grade-II who have been called for Physical Efficiency Test scheduled to held from 22nd of April 2021 to 24th of April 2021 at University Sports Ground, Panjab University, Chd. This is for information of all the concerned candidates that in view of the spread of COVID -19, the Physical Efficiency Test for the post of Security Guard Grade-II has been postponed till further orders."

All such candidates who have qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test round for Security Guard Grade-II post can check the details postponement notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

