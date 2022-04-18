PGIMER Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Junior Auditor Post@pgimer.edu.in,Check Eligibility

PGIMER has invited online application for the Junior Auditor on its official website. Check PGIMER recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has released job notification for 09 posts of Jr. Auditor on direct recruitment in the Employment News (16-22 April) 2022. Interested and eligible persons can apply for the posts on or before 05 May 2022.

Candidates having Commerce Graduate (B.Com) with minimum 55% marks with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for PGIMER Recruitment 2022 :

Advertisement No. PGI/RC/026/2022/657

Important Dates for PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 05 May 2022

Vacancy Details for PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Jr. Auditor-09

Eligibility Criteria for PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Commerce Graduate (B.Com) with minimum 55% marks and having

two years experience in Accounts in a reputed organization.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

Selection Process:

Candidates who have successfully submitted their online application will have to appear in the online computer based test (CBT). There will be 100 Questions carrying 100 marks. The minimum qualifying / eligibility criteria for CBT will be 40% marks for General category and 35% for SC/OBC categories respectively.



PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification:





How to Apply for PGIMER Recruitment 2022 Notification:

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post with official website of the Institute i.e. www.pgimer.edu.in on or before 05 May 2022.