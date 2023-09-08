CBSE Class 11 Physics Mechanical Properties of Solids: Formula List, Definitions, and Diagrams

Mechanical Properties of Solids Formulas & Diagrams: Students can find a list of important diagrams and formulas for CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter 9, Mechanical Properties of Solids. Use the PDF download link attached below to save the formula sheet.

CBSE Class 11 Physics Mechanical Properties of Solids Formulas

Formulas:

Magnitude of stress= Force applied/ area of cross-section of the body

= F/A

Longitudinal Strain=

Shearing Strain =

Volume Strain=

Hooke’s Law=

Modulus of Elasticity= Stress/Strain

Young’s Modulus=

Shear Modulus/Modulus of Rigidity=

Shearing Stress=

Bulk Modulus=

Compressibility (k)=

Lateral Strain=

Poisson’s Ratio=

Elastic Potential Energy=

Definitions:

Elasticity- The property of a body, by virtue of which it tends to regain its original size and shape when the applied force is removed, is known as elasticity.

Plasticity- The tendency of substances to not regain their previous shape and get permanently deformed is known as plasticity.

Stress- The restoring force per unit area is known as stress.

Tensile Stress- If a cylinder is stretched by two equal forces applied normally to its cross-sectional area, the restoring force per unit area, in this case, is called tensile stress.

Compressive Stress- If the cylinder is compressed under the action of applied forces, the restoring force per unit area is known as compressive stress.

Longitudinal Strain- The change in the length ∆L to the original length L of the body (cylinder in this case) is known as longitudinal strain.

Tangential or shearing stress- The restoring force per unit area developed due to the applied tangential force is known as tangential or shearing stress.

Shearing Strain- It is defined as the ratio of relative displacement of the faces ∆x to the length of the cylinder L.

Hydraulic Stress- The internal restoring force per unit area in this case is known as hydraulic stress.

Volume Strain- It is defined as the ratio of change in volume (∆V) to the original volume (V ).

Shear Modulus- The ratio of shearing stress to the corresponding shearing strain is called the shear modulus of the material and is represented by G. It is also known as the modulus of rigidity.

Bulk Modulus- The ratio of hydraulic stress to the corresponding hydraulic strain is called bulk modulus. It is denoted by the symbol B.

Compressibility- The reciprocal of the bulk modulus is called compressibility and is denoted by k. It is defined as the fractional change in volume per unit increase in pressure.

Lateral Strain- The strain perpendicular to the applied force is called lateral strain.

Poisson’s Ratio- The ratio of the lateral strain to the longitudinal strain in a stretched wire is called Poisson’s ratio.

Graphs:

Stress-Strain Curve- The point B in the curve is known as the yield point (also known as the elastic limit) and the corresponding stress is known as the yield strength (s ) of the material. The point D on the graph is the ultimate tensile strength (σu ) of the material.

