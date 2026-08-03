PICT Pune Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Round 1 Ranks

The Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) CAP Round 1 2026 cutoff has been announced, candidates can now check the category-wise and branch-wise closing ranks for admission to Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT), Pune. One of Maharashtra’s top engineering colleges, PICT is a preferred choice among candidates aspiring to pursue B.E./B.Tech programmes in branches such as Computer Engineering, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, and Electronics.

Admission to the institute is based on MHT CET counselling, and the cutoffs vary each year depending on factors like seat intake, the number of applicants, candidates’ preferences, reservation category, and the difficulty level of the examination.