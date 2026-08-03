PICT Pune Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Round 1 Ranks
MHT CET CAP Round 1 cutoff and seat allotment results have been announced. Candidates can check the category-wise and branch-wise closing ranks to analyse their admission prospects for Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT), Pune.
The Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) CAP Round 1 2026 cutoff has been announced, candidates can now check the category-wise and branch-wise closing ranks for admission to Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT), Pune. One of Maharashtra’s top engineering colleges, PICT is a preferred choice among candidates aspiring to pursue B.E./B.Tech programmes in branches such as Computer Engineering, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, and Electronics.
Admission to the institute is based on MHT CET counselling, and the cutoffs vary each year depending on factors like seat intake, the number of applicants, candidates’ preferences, reservation category, and the difficulty level of the examination.
PICT Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (Open Category)
The following table shows the MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for Pune Institute of Computer Technology, Pune. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):
- Computer Engineering: 929
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science: 1017
- Information Technology: 1378
- Electronics and Computer Engineering: 1789
- Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 2382
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Computer Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
929
|
99.7857034
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Information Technology
|
GOPENS
|
1378
|
99.6791809
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science
|
GOPENS
|
1017
|
99.762088
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GOPENS
|
2382
|
99.4478951
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Electronics and Computer Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
1789
|
99.5885253
PICT Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (OBC Category)
Given below are the MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for OBC candidates. The Computer Engineering branch records a closing rank of 1211, while Electronics and Telecommunication Engg shows a closing rank of 2915.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Computer Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
1211
|
99.7190687
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Information Technology
|
GOBCS
|
1711
|
99.6009661
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science
|
GOBCS
|
1381
|
99.6783704
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GOBCS
|
2915
|
99.3264576
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Electronics and Computer Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
2069
|
99.5185695
PICT Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (SC Category)
The following table shows a MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):
- Computer Engineering: 7083
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science: 7526
- Information Technology: 8735
- Electronics and Computer Engineering: 11489
- Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 12405
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Computer Engineering
|
GSCS
|
7083
|
98.366571
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Information Technology
|
GSCS
|
8735
|
97.9716801
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science
|
GSCS
|
7526
|
98.2533366
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GSCS
|
12405
|
97.1023891
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Electronics and Computer Engineering
|
GSCS
|
11489
|
97.3130965
PICT Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (ST Category)
The MHT CET Round 1 cutoff data shows that Artificial Intelligence and Data Science emerged as the most competitive branch for ST candidates with a closing rank of 22260. Computer Engineering closely follows at 24852, while Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering shows the most lenient cutoff of 53330.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Computer Engineering
|
GSTS
|
24852
|
94.1781526
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Information Technology
|
GSTS
|
33106
|
92.1611438
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science
|
GSTS
|
22260
|
94.772118
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GSTS
|
53330
|
87.2636301
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Electronics and Computer Engineering
|
GSTS
|
37327
|
91.1365188
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.