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PICT Pune Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Round 1 Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Aug 3, 2026, 19:04 IST

MHT CET CAP Round 1 cutoff and seat allotment results have been announced. Candidates can check the category-wise and branch-wise closing ranks to analyse their admission prospects for Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT), Pune.

PICT Pune Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks
PICT Pune Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks

The Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) CAP Round 1 2026 cutoff has been announced, candidates can now check the category-wise and branch-wise closing ranks for admission to Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT), Pune. One of Maharashtra’s top engineering colleges, PICT is a preferred choice among candidates aspiring to pursue B.E./B.Tech programmes in branches such as Computer Engineering, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, and Electronics. 

Admission to the institute is based on MHT CET counselling, and the cutoffs vary each year depending on factors like seat intake, the number of applicants, candidates’ preferences, reservation category, and the difficulty level of the examination.

PICT Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (Open Category)

The following table shows the MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for Pune Institute of Computer Technology, Pune. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):

  • Computer Engineering: 929
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science: 1017
  • Information Technology: 1378
  • Electronics and Computer Engineering: 1789
  • Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 2382

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Computer Engineering

GOPENS

929

99.7857034

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Information Technology

GOPENS

1378

99.6791809

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science

GOPENS

1017

99.762088

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GOPENS

2382

99.4478951

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Electronics and Computer Engineering

GOPENS

1789

99.5885253

PICT Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (OBC Category)

Given below are the MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for OBC candidates. The Computer Engineering branch records a closing rank of 1211, while Electronics and Telecommunication Engg shows a closing rank of 2915.

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Computer Engineering

GOBCS

1211

99.7190687

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Information Technology

GOBCS

1711

99.6009661

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science

GOBCS

1381

99.6783704

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GOBCS

2915

99.3264576

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Electronics and Computer Engineering

GOBCS

2069

99.5185695

PICT Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (SC Category)

The following table shows a MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):

  • Computer Engineering: 7083
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science: 7526
  • Information Technology: 8735
  • Electronics and Computer Engineering: 11489
  • Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 12405

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Computer Engineering

GSCS

7083

98.366571

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Information Technology

GSCS

8735

97.9716801

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science

GSCS

7526

98.2533366

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GSCS

12405

97.1023891

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Electronics and Computer Engineering

GSCS

11489

97.3130965

PICT Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (ST Category)

The MHT CET Round 1 cutoff data shows that Artificial Intelligence and Data Science emerged as the most competitive branch for ST candidates with a closing rank of 22260. Computer Engineering closely follows at 24852, while Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering shows the most lenient cutoff of 53330. 

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Computer Engineering

GSTS

24852

94.1781526

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Information Technology

GSTS

33106

92.1611438

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science

GSTS

22260

94.772118

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GSTS

53330

87.2636301

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Electronics and Computer Engineering

GSTS

37327

91.1365188

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Aug 3, 2026, 15:55 IST

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