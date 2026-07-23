PM YASASVI Scheme 2026: Check Eligibility, Scholarship Amount & Other Details Here

Key Points The PM YASASVI scheme supports OBC, EBC, DNT students for school and higher education.

Eligibility requires family income ≤ Rs. 2.5 lakh; scholarships range from Rs. 4K to Rs. 20K.

The scheme is an umbrella initiative with four components, from Pre-Matric to Top Class.

PM YASASVI Scheme 2026: The PM YASASVI scheme is an initiative of the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment to empower the students belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Backward Classes (EBC), and Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (DNT) to pursue their school and higher education. It is an umbrella scheme which means that it covers various scholarship schemes for the students from school to college level. The scheme comprises four major scholarship components including Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme, Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme, Top Class Education in Schools Scheme, and Top Class Education in Colleges Scheme for eligible students belonging to OBC, EBC and DNT communities. To be eligible to apply for the scheme, the family income should not exceed Rs. 2.5 lakh per annum.

PM YASASVI Scheme 2026 Highlights The PM YASASVI scheme is a central sector scheme which was launched by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment to provide financial support to the students belonging to OBC, EBC, & DNT communities. Check the highlights of the scheme in the table below: Particulars Details Scheme Name Prime Minister Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM YASASVI) Offered By Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment Beneficiaries OBC, EBC, & DNT community students Annual Family Income Less than or equal to Rs. 2.5 lakh per annum Scholarship Amount From Rs. 4000/- per annum to Rs. 20,000/- per annum Where to Apply NSP Portal Components of PM YASASVI Scheme 2026 There are four major components of the PM YASASVI Scheme:

Pre-Matric Scholarship for OBC, EBC and DNT Students

Post-Matric Scholarship for OBC, EBC and DNT Students

Top Class School Education for OBC, EBC and DNT Students

Top Class College Education for OBC, EBC and DNT Students PM YASASVI Pre-Matric Scholarship for OBC, EBC and DNT Students Aim: To provide financial assistance to the students at pre matriculation or secondary stage. The scholarship will be awarded by the Government of the State/Union Territory to which the applicant belongs i.e. where he is domiciled. The scholarship will be provided for students studying in government schools only. Eligibility Criteria: Annual Family Income should be less than or equal to Rs. 2.5 lakh per annum.

Should be studying in class 9th and 10th on a full-time basis in government schools only.

Should belong to either of OBC, EBC and DNT categories through valid certificates.

Scholarship Amount: The students shall be given a consolidated academic allowance of Rs. 4000/- per annum. PM YASASVI Post-Matric Scholarship for OBC, EBC and DNT Students The objective of the scheme is to provide financial assistance to the OBC, EBC and DNT students studying at post-matriculation or post-secondary stage to enable them to complete their education. Beneficiaries: The scholarships will be given for the study of all recognized post-matriculation (Intermediate/Senior Secondary, Diploma, long-term Vocational Training Certificate, Graduate, Post Graduate courses etc.). Eligibility: Applicants whose Annual Family Income is less than or equal to Rs. 2.5 lakh per annum are eligible.

Only Indian nationals.

Students should belong to either of OBC, EBC and DNT categories Scholarship Benefits: