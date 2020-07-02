Study at Home
Search

PMC Recruitment 2020 for 635 Staff Nurse, MO and Other Posts, Download Pune Municipal Corporation Notification

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Physician, Intensivists, ICU Physicians, Pediatrician, Anesthetist, Residents Pediatrician, Medical Officer, Resident Medical Officer, Dentist, Pharmacist & Staff Nurse.

Jul 2, 2020 18:28 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
PMC Recruitment 2020
PMC Recruitment 2020

PMC Recruitment 2020: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Physician, Intensivists, ICU Physicians, Pediatrician, Anesthetist, Residents Pediatrician, Medical Officer, Resident Medical Officer, Dentist, Pharmacist & Staff Nurse. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and appear for walk-in-interview on 06 July and 08 July 2020.

Important Date

Interview Date - 06 July and 08 July 2020

Pune Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 635 Posts

  • Physician - 20
  • Intensivists - 10
  • ICU physicians - 10
  • Pediatrician - 10
  • Anesthetist - 20
  • Residents Pediatrician - 10
  • Medical Officer - 190
  • Resident Medical Officer - 100
  • Dentist - 40
  • Pharmacist - 25
  • Staff Nurse - 200

Eligibility Criteria for Nurse, MO and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

  • Physician : MD Medicine /DMLT and 2 years of experience
  • Intensivists: MD Medicine /DMLT/Anesthesia/Pulmonary Medicine and 2 years of experience
  • ICU physicians: MD Medicine /DMLT or DNB, IDCCM   and 3 years of experience
  • Pediatrician: MD/DNB Pediatrician and 2 years of experience
  • Anesthetist: MD/DNB/DA and 2 years of experience
  • Resident Pediatrician: MD/DNB/DCH. Appeared for DNB with 1 year of experience
  • Medical Officer: MBBS/BAMS
  • Resident Medical Officer: MBBS/BAMS
  • Dentist: BDS
  • Pharmacist: B.Pharm/D.Pharm
  • Staff Nurse: B.Sc

For more information eligibility, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for Pune Municipal Corporation Nurse, MO and Other Posts Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates apply can send the application by email to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hall Health Office, 3rd Floor, Pune Municipal Corporation, Main Building, Shivaji Nagar Pune – 411005.

Pune Municipal Corporation Recruitment Notification PDF

 

 

Related Categories

Related Stories