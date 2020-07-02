PMC Recruitment 2020 for 635 Staff Nurse, MO and Other Posts, Download Pune Municipal Corporation Notification

PMC Recruitment 2020: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Physician, Intensivists, ICU Physicians, Pediatrician, Anesthetist, Residents Pediatrician, Medical Officer, Resident Medical Officer, Dentist, Pharmacist & Staff Nurse. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and appear for walk-in-interview on 06 July and 08 July 2020.
Important Date
Interview Date - 06 July and 08 July 2020
Pune Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 635 Posts
- Physician - 20
- Intensivists - 10
- ICU physicians - 10
- Pediatrician - 10
- Anesthetist - 20
- Residents Pediatrician - 10
- Medical Officer - 190
- Resident Medical Officer - 100
- Dentist - 40
- Pharmacist - 25
- Staff Nurse - 200
Eligibility Criteria for Nurse, MO and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Physician : MD Medicine /DMLT and 2 years of experience
- Intensivists: MD Medicine /DMLT/Anesthesia/Pulmonary Medicine and 2 years of experience
- ICU physicians: MD Medicine /DMLT or DNB, IDCCM and 3 years of experience
- Pediatrician: MD/DNB Pediatrician and 2 years of experience
- Anesthetist: MD/DNB/DA and 2 years of experience
- Resident Pediatrician: MD/DNB/DCH. Appeared for DNB with 1 year of experience
- Medical Officer: MBBS/BAMS
- Resident Medical Officer: MBBS/BAMS
- Dentist: BDS
- Pharmacist: B.Pharm/D.Pharm
- Staff Nurse: B.Sc
For more information eligibility, check detailed notification given below
How to Apply for Pune Municipal Corporation Nurse, MO and Other Posts Recruitment 2020 ?
The Eligible candidates apply can send the application by email to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hall Health Office, 3rd Floor, Pune Municipal Corporation, Main Building, Shivaji Nagar Pune – 411005.
Pune Municipal Corporation Recruitment Notification PDF