PMC Recruitment 2020 for 635 Staff Nurse, MO and Other Posts, Download Pune Municipal Corporation Notification

PMC Recruitment 2020: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Physician, Intensivists, ICU Physicians, Pediatrician, Anesthetist, Residents Pediatrician, Medical Officer, Resident Medical Officer, Dentist, Pharmacist & Staff Nurse. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and appear for walk-in-interview on 06 July and 08 July 2020.

Important Date

Interview Date - 06 July and 08 July 2020

Pune Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 635 Posts

Physician - 20

Intensivists - 10

ICU physicians - 10

Pediatrician - 10

Anesthetist - 20

Residents Pediatrician - 10

Medical Officer - 190

Resident Medical Officer - 100

Dentist - 40

Pharmacist - 25

Staff Nurse - 200

Eligibility Criteria for Nurse, MO and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Physician : MD Medicine /DMLT and 2 years of experience

Intensivists: MD Medicine /DMLT/Anesthesia/Pulmonary Medicine and 2 years of experience

ICU physicians: MD Medicine /DMLT or DNB, IDCCM and 3 years of experience

Pediatrician: MD/DNB Pediatrician and 2 years of experience

Anesthetist: MD/DNB/DA and 2 years of experience

Resident Pediatrician: MD/DNB/DCH. Appeared for DNB with 1 year of experience

Medical Officer: MBBS/BAMS

Resident Medical Officer: MBBS/BAMS

Dentist: BDS

Pharmacist: B.Pharm/D.Pharm

Staff Nurse: B.Sc

For more information eligibility, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for Pune Municipal Corporation Nurse, MO and Other Posts Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates apply can send the application by email to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hall Health Office, 3rd Floor, Pune Municipal Corporation, Main Building, Shivaji Nagar Pune – 411005.

Pune Municipal Corporation Recruitment Notification PDF