PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Last Date Extended till 16 August, Check Eligibility for 545 Posts - Get Direct Link Here

Key Points PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 application deadline extended to August 16, 2026.

A total of 545 Local Bank Officer (LBO) vacancies are available in JMGS-I.

Online applications began July 20, 2026; tentative exam in August/September 2026.

PNB LBO Recruitment 2026: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has extended the last date to apply online for PNB LBO Recruitment 2026. Candidates can now submit their applications till 16th August 2026 instead of the earlier deadline of 9th August 2026. This recruitment is being conducted to fill a total of 545 vacancies for the post of Local Bank Officer (LBO) in Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMGS-I). The vacancies are spread across 17 states, and candidates can apply for only one state based on their eligibility and local language proficiency. Interested candidates can apply through the official PNB website. Check this article for full details about eligibility, the selection process, and how to apply. PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information related to PNB LBO Recruitment in the table given below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Punjab National Bank (PNB) Post Name Local Bank Officer (LBO) Post Grade JMGS-I Total Vacancies 545 posts Application Mode Online Application Date 20 July to 16 August 2026 (Extended) Tentative exam date August/ September 2026 Selection Process Online test, LLPT, Personal Interview Official Website pnb.bank.in PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Check Notice Punjab National Bank has released a notice for the extension of the last date of the Local Bank Officer Recruitment. Earlier, the last date was 9 August 2026, but now it has been extended till 16 August 2026, giving candidates a last chance to apply. Check the official notice below: PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Important Dates Candidates must keep the following important dates in mind for the PNB LBO Recruitment 2026

Event Dates Opening Date of Online Application 20 July 2026 Closing date of Online Registration 9 August 2026 Last Date Extended 16 August 2026 Tentative Date of Online Test August/Sepember Candidates are advised to apply before the closing date to avoid last-minute issues. PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Apply Online link The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has started the online application for Local Bank Officer Recruitment 2026 on 20 July, 2026. Candidates who are interested in applying for a total of 545 posts can find the direct link provided below and complete the application form before the new last date, 16 August 2026. PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Steps to Apply for PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Eligible candidates can easily apply online for the Local Bank Officer post on the official website by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website of PNB, pnb.bank.in On the homepage, go to the “Recruitment/Career” section Click on the “Local Bank Officer Recruitment 2026 Apply online.” Register yourself with basic details like name, email, etc Fill the application form with the required information Upload scanned documents like photograph, signature, and certificate Pay the application fee Review and submit the form Download for future references PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must check all the eligibility criteria before applying for the PNB LBO Recruitment 2026. Nationality Candidate must be a citizen of India Age Limit The minimum age is 20 years

The maximum age is 30 years of age as of July 1, 2026.

Age relaxation is applicable as per government rules.