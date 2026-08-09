PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Last Date Extended till 16 August, Check Eligibility for 545 Posts - Get Direct Link Here
PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 has extended the last date from 9 August 2026 to 16 August 2026. Now, candidates get some more time to fill their application form through the official website of PNB. Check eligibility criteria, vacancies, and other details here.
Key Points
- PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 application deadline extended to August 16, 2026.
- A total of 545 Local Bank Officer (LBO) vacancies are available in JMGS-I.
- Online applications began July 20, 2026; tentative exam in August/September 2026.
PNB LBO Recruitment 2026: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has extended the last date to apply online for PNB LBO Recruitment 2026. Candidates can now submit their applications till 16th August 2026 instead of the earlier deadline of 9th August 2026. This recruitment is being conducted to fill a total of 545 vacancies for the post of Local Bank Officer (LBO) in Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMGS-I). The vacancies are spread across 17 states, and candidates can apply for only one state based on their eligibility and local language proficiency. Interested candidates can apply through the official PNB website. Check this article for full details about eligibility, the selection process, and how to apply.
PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information related to PNB LBO Recruitment in the table given below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
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Punjab National Bank (PNB)
|
Post Name
|
Local Bank Officer (LBO)
|
Post Grade
|
JMGS-I
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Total Vacancies
|
545 posts
|
Application Mode
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Online
|
Application Date
|
20 July to 16 August 2026 (Extended)
|
Tentative exam date
|
August/ September 2026
|
Selection Process
|
Online test, LLPT, Personal Interview
|
Official Website
|
pnb.bank.in
PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Check Notice
Punjab National Bank has released a notice for the extension of the last date of the Local Bank Officer Recruitment. Earlier, the last date was 9 August 2026, but now it has been extended till 16 August 2026, giving candidates a last chance to apply. Check the official notice below:
PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Important Dates
Candidates must keep the following important dates in mind for the PNB LBO Recruitment 2026
|
Event
|
Dates
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Opening Date of Online Application
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20 July 2026
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Closing date of Online Registration
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9 August 2026
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Last Date Extended
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16 August 2026
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Tentative Date of Online Test
|
August/Sepember
Candidates are advised to apply before the closing date to avoid last-minute issues.
PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Apply Online link
The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has started the online application for Local Bank Officer Recruitment 2026 on 20 July, 2026. Candidates who are interested in applying for a total of 545 posts can find the direct link provided below and complete the application form before the new last date, 16 August 2026.
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PNB LBO Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for PNB LBO Recruitment 2026
Eligible candidates can easily apply online for the Local Bank Officer post on the official website by following the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of PNB, pnb.bank.in
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On the homepage, go to the “Recruitment/Career” section
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Click on the “Local Bank Officer Recruitment 2026 Apply online.”
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Register yourself with basic details like name, email, etc
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Fill the application form with the required information
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Upload scanned documents like photograph, signature, and certificate
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Pay the application fee
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Review and submit the form
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Download for future references
PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must check all the eligibility criteria before applying for the PNB LBO Recruitment 2026.
Nationality
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Candidate must be a citizen of India
Age Limit
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The minimum age is 20 years
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The maximum age is 30 years of age as of July 1, 2026.
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Age relaxation is applicable as per government rules.
Educational Qualification
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Candidates must have a graduate degree in any discipline from a university or institution.
Work Experience
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Candidates must have a minimum of one year post-qualification work experience in the Clerical/Officer cadre in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or Regional Rural Bank.
Local Language
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Candidates must have proficiency in reading, writing, and speaking the local language of the state they are applying for.
PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
Punjab National Bank has announced a total of 545 Local Bank Officer Posts. Interested candidates can check the complete state-wise vacancy details below:
|
S.No.
|
State
|
Vacancies
|
Mandatory Language
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
4
|
Telugu
|
2
|
Gujarat
|
77
|
Gujarati
|
3
|
Karnataka
|
78
|
Kannada
|
4
|
Maharashtra
|
67
|
Marathi
|
5
|
Telangana
|
41
|
Telugu
|
6
|
Tamil Nadu
|
51
|
Tamil
|
7
|
West Bengal
|
80
|
Bengali
|
8
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
9
|
Urdu/ Dogri/ Kashmiri
|
9
|
Ladakh
|
2
|
Urdu/ Purgi/ Bhoti
|
10
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
4
|
English
|
11
|
Assam
|
85
|
Assamese/ Bodo
|
12
|
Manipur
|
6
|
Manipuri/ Meitei
|
13
|
Meghalaya
|
8
|
Garo/ Khasi
|
14
|
Mizoram
|
5
|
Mizo
|
15
|
Nagaland
|
5
|
English
|
16
|
Sikkim
|
5
|
Nepali/ Sikkimese
|
17
|
Tripura
|
18
|
Bengali/ Kokborok
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com