PPSC NAIB Tehsildar Result 2022: Download Roll Number Wise Shortlisted Candidates List

PPSC NAIB Tehsildar Result 2022 has been released by Punjab Public Service Commission on ppsc.gov.in. Students can download and check the list of shortlisted candidates here.

PPSC NAIB Tehsildar Result 2022: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has uploaded the list of selected candidates for the written exam held for Naib Tehsildar Posts. Students who attended the exam on 22 May 2022 can download PPSC Result by visiting the commission's official website, i.e. ppsc.gov.in. PPSC Naib Tehsildar Link is also provided below for the reference of the students. The commission has also released the revised answer key for the same.

Selected candidates will now be required to submit their online application form along with copy of all the eligibility documents by 14 September 2022 through emailnaibtehsildarsp@gmail.com or by hand in the office of PPSC. Tthey are required to submit the following Self Attested documents along with a signed copy of the application form:-

Proof of Date of Birth: Certificate of Matriculation / Higher Secondary.

Proof of having passed Punjabi Language up to matric or its equivalent Standard

Diploma/Degree and DMC Certificates (All Proofs.)

Caste Reserved Category Certificate issued by the Competent Authority (If applicable).

Latest Punjab Residence certificate (all Reserve Categories including female candidates who have applied in General Category) issued by competent authority.

Certificate as proof of age relaxation claim (If applicable)

Certificate as proof of fee concession (If applicable)

Proof of being Govt. Employee (If applicable)

Any other certificate, (If applicable) (k) Copy of Bank Challan form

The application forms and requisite documents of provisionally shortlisted candidates shall be scrutinized by the Commission. During the scrutiny of application forms, if any provisionally shortlisted candidate is found ineligible, then his/her candidature shall be cancelled by the Commission.

How to Download PPSC NAIB Tehsildar Result 2022 ?