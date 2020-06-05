PPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 77 Dy Supdt of Police, Tehsildar, Asst Registrar & Other Posts

PPSC Recruitment 2020: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Deputy Supdt of Police, Tehsildar, Asst Registrar & Others. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 June 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 5 June 2020
- Last date for submission of the application process: 30 June 2020
PPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch) - 20 Posts
- Deputy Superintendent of Police - 26 Posts
- Tehsildar - 5 Posts
- Food Supply and Consumer Affair Officer - 2 Posts
- Block Development & Panchayat Officer - 2 Posts
- Assistant Registrar Co-Operating Societies - 4 Posts
- Labour and Concillation Officer - 1 Post
- Employment Generation and Training Officer - 7 Posts
- Deputy Superintendent Jail/District Probation Officer - 10 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for PPSC Recruitment 2020
Eligibility Criteria: The candidate should possess a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized University.
Age Limit - 21 to 37 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Selection Criteria for Dy Supdt of Police, Tehsildar, Asst Registrar & Other Posts
Candidates will be selected on the basis of written and interview.
How to apply for PPSC Recruitment 2020 for Dy Supdt of Police, Tehsildar, Asst Registrar & Other Posts
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online on or before 30 June 2020. On completion of the finally submitted online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
Download Official Notification PDF Here
Application Fee for PPSC Recruitment 2020
- General - Rs. 3000/-
- Physically Handicapped, Punjab - Rs. 1750/-
- Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab - Rs. 1125/-
Ex- Serviceman - Rs. 500/-