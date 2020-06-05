Study at Home
PPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 77 Dy Supdt of Police, Tehsildar, Asst Registrar & Other Posts

PPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification is out at ppsc.gov.in. Check details here.

Jun 5, 2020 17:15 IST
PPSC Recruitment 2020
PPSC Recruitment 2020: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Deputy Supdt of Police, Tehsildar, Asst Registrar & Others. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 June 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 5 June 2020
  • Last date for submission of the application process: 30 June 2020

PPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch) - 20 Posts
  • Deputy Superintendent of Police - 26 Posts
  • Tehsildar - 5 Posts
  • Food Supply and Consumer Affair Officer - 2 Posts
  • Block Development & Panchayat Officer - 2 Posts
  • Assistant Registrar Co-Operating Societies - 4 Posts
  • Labour and Concillation Officer - 1 Post
  • Employment Generation and Training Officer - 7 Posts
  • Deputy Superintendent Jail/District Probation Officer - 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for PPSC Recruitment 2020
Eligibility Criteria: The candidate should possess a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized University.

Age Limit - 21 to 37 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Selection Criteria for Dy Supdt of Police, Tehsildar, Asst Registrar & Other Posts
Candidates will be selected on the basis of written and interview.

How to apply for PPSC Recruitment 2020 for Dy Supdt of Police, Tehsildar, Asst Registrar & Other Posts
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online on or before 30 June 2020. On completion of the finally submitted online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Application Fee for PPSC Recruitment 2020

  • General - Rs. 3000/-
  • Physically Handicapped, Punjab - Rs. 1750/-
  • Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab - Rs. 1125/-

 

 

Ex- Serviceman - Rs. 500/-

Job Summary
Notification DateJun 5, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionJun 30, 2020
Citypatiala
StatePunjab
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Administration

