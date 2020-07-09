PPSC Recruitment 2020 for 53 Sub Divisional Engineer and Legal Assistant, Apply Online @ppsc.gov.in

PPSC Recruitment 2020: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Engineer and Legal Assistant. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website on or before 31 July 2020.

Important Dates

Closing Date for Online submission of Application -31 July 2020

Last Date of Application Fee - 07 August 2020

PPSC Engineer and Legal Assistant Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 53

Sub Divisional Engineer - 50 Posts

Legal Assistant - 3 Posts

Pay Scale:

Sub Divisional Engineer - Rs.15600-39100+5400Grade Pay

Legal Assistant - Rs.10300-34800+4400 Grade Pay

Eligibility Criteria for Engineer and Legal Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification:

Sub Divisional Engineers - Degree in Engineering in Civil or Mechanical from a recognized University or Institution. Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard is essential.

Legal Assistant - Should be a Law Graduate from a recognized university or institution. Should have praticed at the bar for a minimum period of three years

Age Limit:

Persons should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on 01 January 2020.

How to Apply for PPSC Engineer and Legal Assistant Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply for Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Recruitment 2020 by filling Online Application Form http://ppsc.gov.in on or before 31 July 2020.

PPSC Sub Divisional Engineer Recruitment Notification PDF Download

PPSC Sub Divisional Engineer Online Application Link



PPSC Legal Assistant Recruitment Notification PDF Download

PPSC Legal Assistant Online Application Link