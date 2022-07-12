ItsPossible: Prem Kumar awarded Rs 2.5 Crore Scholarship, Becomes Role Model for Marginalized Communities

#ItsPossible: Prem Kumar - a 17-year-old Mahadalit student and son of a daily wage earner from the Mahadalit community has become a role model for marginalized communities after being awarded Rs 2.5 Crore Scholarship from Lafayette College in the United States of America. Prem is a first-generation college-goer from his family and probably the first Mahadalit student to be admitted to Lafayette College on a full scholarship. He has become a local role model for many other students from the marginalized community. He inspired others like him to dream big and turn them into reality backed by quality and world-class education. Here’s the inspirational journey of Prem from being part of one of India’s most marginalized communities to being awarded the “Dyer Fellowship” at Lafayette College. The Struggle Prem comes from the MahadalitMusahar community in Bihar and will be the first in his family to go to college. His family falls in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category and are ration card holders. He is currently a 12th-grade student at ShoshitSamadhan Kendra (SSK). Being a 17-year-old Mahadalit student and son of a daily wage earner from Gonpura village in Bihar’s Phulwari Sharif, Prem had never even dreamt of achieving this rare feat of being admitted to one of the most coveted colleges in the world. The Journey The journey from Phulwari Sharif to the Lafayette College Campus in the USA was not an easy one for Prem. But from a young age, he possessed the passion, courage and zeal to excel despite all the challenges that he faced. At age 14, Prem was identified and groomed by Dexterity Global, a national organization powering the next generation of leaders through educational opportunities and training. Prem received rigorous training under Dexterity Global’s leadership development and career development programs. The Achievement Prem Kumar has received a full scholarship worth Rs. 2.5 crores to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree at Lafayette College, USA. Fondly known as one of the “Hidden Ivies” of the United States, Lafayette College ranked among the Top 25 colleges in America. At Lafayette, he plans to study Mechanical Engineering and International Affairs. The 2.5 crore scholarship will cover Prem’s entire tuition and living expenses for all four years at Lafayette - tuition, room and board, books and supplies, health insurance, travel expenses, personal expenses, etc. Along with receiving the scholarship, Prem has also received the prestigious “Dyer Fellowship” at Lafayette College, which is awarded to only 6 students from all over the world. As per the college, Dyer Fellowship is offered to selected students who show “drive and intrinsic motivation to impact their world, along with a relentless focus on problem solving.” What makes Prem’s achievement even more special is that he is likely the first Mahadalit student in India to join Lafayette College, USA on a full scholarship. Prem embodies the #ItsPossible spirit of GenX because… instead of being bogged down by the challenges presented by his past, he decided to rise against all odds to win a full scholarship worth Rs 2.5 Crore from Lafayette College, USA. Through his zeal and passion to excel, Prem has become a local role model who will inspire the next generation of Mahadalit students to use education to transform their lives.