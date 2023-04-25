PSEB 8th Class Result 2023 Expected Soon at pseb.ac.in, Get Direct Link To Check Online

PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 (Soon): Punjab Board will be releasing the class 8th result anytime soon now. Students can check their result at pseb.ac.in. Check latest updates here

PSEB Class 8th Result 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the board exam result for class 8th soon. According to media reports, it is expected that, PSEB class 8th result 2023 can be announced by this week or in the first week of May. Earlier, it was expected that the class 8th result can be declared by April 26, however, there has been no official update as of now. Students have to visit the official website: pseb.ac.in to check their result.

They have to use their login credentials to download their PSEB 8th class result 2023. It is expected that, along with the result, the board will also announce the PSEB class 8th toppers list, the total number of students, pass percentages and other statistical details.

The Punjab Board class 8th exam was conducted from February 25 to March 22, 2023. As of now, the Punjab Board has only declared the results for class 5th. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.69%.

How To Check PSEB 8th Class Result 2023?

Students can check as well as download their class 8th result from the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the result section

Step 3: Click on the link PSEB 8th result

Step 4: In the login window, enter roll number

Step 5: Click on find result

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and save it for future references

PSEB 8th Class Result Statistics

As per updates, last year, a total of 3,07,942 students registered for class 8th examinations out of which 3,02,558 passed. Last year, the PSEB class 8 exams were conducted from April 7 to 28. In 2022, the board recorded an overall 98.25% pass percentage for the class 8 examination. The pass percentage of girls was 98.70% whereas for boys it was 97.86%.