Akshita Jolly
Jul 11, 2025, 14:30 IST
Punjab Board Class 10th Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Are you also a class 10th board student looking for the latest syllabus of class 10th? Well, don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Students and parents can check the revised syllabus here for the academic year 2025-26. As per the new syllabus, the theory will be conducted for 80 marks, and the other 20 marks are for internal assessment. Out of 20, 10 marks are for practicals and 10 for continuous assessment. Students will learn about real numbers, polynomials, linear equations, arithmetic progressions, triangles and circles, etc. Check the further details in the table.

PSEB Class 10th Mathematics Syllabus 2025-26

Students can check the table below to learn about the Maths syllabus: 

Board Name

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)

Class/Standard

10th

Subject

Mathematics

Total Marks

100

Theory Marks

80

Internal Evaluation

20

  • Practical Actions: 10

  • (Excluding Practicals) As per the mark distribution under CCE: 10 Marks

 

PSEB Class 10th Maths Syllabus 2025-26 

Students can check the images below for the syllabus and also download the syllabus PDF link for free: 

 

Now that the syllabus is available, students can download the syllabus PDF for FREE. Check the link below: 

PSEB Class 10th Maths Syllabus 2025-26 FREE PDF Download

