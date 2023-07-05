PSEB Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF): Check Syllabus for Theory and Project Work

Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24 PSEB: The Punjab School Education Board’s Syllabus for Class 12 Business Studies is an inclusive resource to know chapter-wise topics and examination details for the 2023-24 session. The PSEB Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus discusses topics around broad themes like principles and functions of management, business finance, and marketing. It is designed to help students develop a sound understanding of the principles and practices of business management. The syllabus also includes details of project work to be covered throughout the current academic session. It also mentions marks distribution and details of internal assessment. Students can find the detailed syllabus here to clearly know what they are required to cover in Business Studies. You can check and download the complete syllabus from the following section of this article.
PSEB Class 12 Business Studies Examination Scheme 2023-24
|
Theory Paper
|
80 marks
|
Project Work
|
15 Marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
05 Marks
|
Total
|
100 Marks
PSEB Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24
PART – A PRINCIPLES AND FUNCTIONS OF MANAGEMENT
Unit 1: Nature and Significance of Management
- Management - concept, objectives, and importance
- Management as Science, Art and Profession
- Levels of Management
- Management functions-planning, organizing, staffing, directing andcontrolling
Unit 2: Principles of Management
- Principles of Management- concept and significance
- Fayol’s principles of management
- Taylor’s Scientific management- principles and techniques
Unit 3: Business Environment
- Business Environment- concept and importance
- Dimensions of Business Environment- Economic, Social, Technological,Political and Legal
- Demonetization - concept and features
- Impact of Government policy changes on business with special reference toliberalization, privatization and globalization in India
Unit 4: Planning
- Concept, importance and limitation
- Planning process
- Single use and standing plans. Objectives, Strategy, Policy, Procedure,method, Rules, budget and Programme
Unit 5: Organising
- Concept and importance
- Organising Process
- Structure of organisation- functional and divisional concept. Formaland informal organisation- concept
- Delegation: concept, elements and importance
- Centralisation – concept and features
- Decentralization: concept, features and importance
Unit 6: Staffing
- Concept and importance of staffing
- Staffing as a part of Human Resource Management - concept
- Staffing process
- Recruitment process
- Selection - process
- Training and Development - Concept and importance, Methods oftraining - on the job and off the job - vestibule training, apprenticeshiptraining and internship training
Unit 7: Directing
- Concept and importanceElements of Directing
- Supervision- Concept and importance
- Motivation - concept, Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, Financial and non-financialincentives
- Leadership - concept, styles - authoritative, democratic and laissezfaire
- Communication - concept, formal and informal communication;barriers to effective communication, how to overcome the barriers.
Unit 8: Controlling
- Controlling - Concept and importance
- Relationship between planning and controlling
- Steps in process of control
Unit 9- Coordination
Coordination: Meaning, Nature and importance.
PART – B BUSINESS FINANCE & MARKETING
Unit 10: Business Finance
- Financial decisions: investment, financing and dividend- Meaning andfactors affecting financial decisions.
- Financial Planning - concept and importance
- Capital Structure – concept and factors affecting capital structure
- Fixed and Working Capital - Concept and factors affecting theirrequirements
Unit 11: Financial Markets
- Financial Markets: Concept, Functions and types
- Money market and its instruments
- Capital market and its types (primary and secondary), methods offloatation in the primary market
- Stock Exchange - Functions and trading procedure
- Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) - Objectives and functions
Unit 12: Marketing
- Marketing – Concept, functions and philosophies
- Marketing Mix – Concept and elements
- Product - branding, labelling and packaging – Concept
- Price - Concept, Factors determining price
- Physical Distribution – concept, components and channels of distribution
- Promotion – Concept and elements; Advertising, Personal Selling, SalesPromotion and Public Relations
Unit 13: Consumer Protection
- Concept and importance of consumer protection
- Consumer Protection Act 2019: Meaning of consumer
- Rights and responsibilities of consumers
- Who can file a complaint?
- Redressal machinery
- Remedies available
- Consumer awareness - Role of consumer organizations and NonGovernmental Organizations (NGOs)
