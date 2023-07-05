PSEB Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF): Check Syllabus for Theory and Project Work

Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24 PSEB: The Punjab School Education Board’s Syllabus for Class 12 Business Studies is an inclusive resource to know chapter-wise topics and examination details for the 2023-24 session. The PSEB Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus discusses topics around broad themes like principles and functions of management, business finance, and marketing. It is designed to help students develop a sound understanding of the principles and practices of business management. The syllabus also includes details of project work to be covered throughout the current academic session. It also mentions marks distribution and details of internal assessment. Students can find the detailed syllabus here to clearly know what they are required to cover in Business Studies. You can check and download the complete syllabus from the following section of this article.

Related| PSEB Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 All Subjects

PSEB Class 12 Business Studies Examination Scheme 2023-24

Theory Paper 80 marks Project Work 15 Marks Internal Assessment 05 Marks Total 100 Marks

PSEB Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24

PART – A PRINCIPLES AND FUNCTIONS OF MANAGEMENT

Unit 1: Nature and Significance of Management

Management - concept, objectives, and importance

Management as Science, Art and Profession

Levels of Management

Management functions-planning, organizing, staffing, directing andcontrolling

Unit 2: Principles of Management

Principles of Management- concept and significance

Fayol’s principles of management

Taylor’s Scientific management- principles and techniques

Unit 3: Business Environment

Business Environment- concept and importance

Dimensions of Business Environment- Economic, Social, Technological,Political and Legal

Demonetization - concept and features

Impact of Government policy changes on business with special reference toliberalization, privatization and globalization in India

Unit 4: Planning

Concept, importance and limitation

Planning process

Single use and standing plans. Objectives, Strategy, Policy, Procedure,method, Rules, budget and Programme

Unit 5: Organising

Concept and importance

Organising Process

Structure of organisation- functional and divisional concept. Formaland informal organisation- concept

Delegation: concept, elements and importance

Centralisation – concept and features

Decentralization: concept, features and importance

Unit 6: Staffing

Concept and importance of staffing

Staffing as a part of Human Resource Management - concept

Staffing process

Recruitment process

Selection - process

Training and Development - Concept and importance, Methods oftraining - on the job and off the job - vestibule training, apprenticeshiptraining and internship training

Unit 7: Directing

Concept and importanceElements of Directing

Supervision- Concept and importance

Motivation - concept, Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, Financial and non-financialincentives

Leadership - concept, styles - authoritative, democratic and laissezfaire

Communication - concept, formal and informal communication;barriers to effective communication, how to overcome the barriers.

Unit 8: Controlling

Controlling - Concept and importance

Relationship between planning and controlling

Steps in process of control

Unit 9- Coordination

Coordination: Meaning, Nature and importance.

PART – B BUSINESS FINANCE & MARKETING

Unit 10: Business Finance

Financial decisions: investment, financing and dividend- Meaning andfactors affecting financial decisions.

Financial Planning - concept and importance

Capital Structure – concept and factors affecting capital structure

Fixed and Working Capital - Concept and factors affecting theirrequirements

Unit 11: Financial Markets

Financial Markets: Concept, Functions and types

Money market and its instruments

Capital market and its types (primary and secondary), methods offloatation in the primary market

Stock Exchange - Functions and trading procedure

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) - Objectives and functions

Unit 12: Marketing

Marketing – Concept, functions and philosophies

Marketing Mix – Concept and elements

Product - branding, labelling and packaging – Concept

Price - Concept, Factors determining price

Physical Distribution – concept, components and channels of distribution

Promotion – Concept and elements; Advertising, Personal Selling, SalesPromotion and Public Relations

Unit 13: Consumer Protection

Concept and importance of consumer protection

Consumer Protection Act 2019: Meaning of consumer

Rights and responsibilities of consumers

Who can file a complaint?

Redressal machinery

Remedies available

Consumer awareness - Role of consumer organizations and NonGovernmental Organizations (NGOs)

Download the Class 12th Business Studies PSEB Syllabus in PDF from the following link and check out the details of project work and internal assessment for 2023-24:

Also Read: PSEB Syllabus 2023-24 for Classes 1-12 (All Subjects)