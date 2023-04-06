PSEB Class 5th Result 2023 Announced, Link To Be Activated Tomorrow, 99.69 Percent Students Pass

PSEB Class 5th Result 2023: Punjab Board has announced the class 5th result. Students who appeared for the exam can check their marks at pseb.ac.in tomorrow. Get updates here

PSEB Class 5th Result 2023: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared class 5th result online. Punjab Board's Vice Chairman Dr Virinder Bhatia announced the class 5th result in PSEB office at 3 pm. However, the result link will be activated tomorrow (Friday) at 10 am. Students who appeared for the exam can check their marks at pseb.ac.in.

They have to use their login credentials: roll number or name to check the result. This year, a total of 2,93,847 students appeared for the class 5th examination, out of which, as many as 2,92,947 students have passed. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 99.69%, which is an increase from 99.62% of last year.

PSEB Class 5th Result 2023 Statistics

This year in class 5th, a total of 10 transgender students appeared for the exam and passed with flying colours. Girls have performed better than boys. Students can check below the overall, girl's and boy's pass percentage in the table provided:

Specifications Pass Percentage Overall pass percentage 99.69 Girls 99.74 Boys 99.65

PSEB Class 5th Toppers List 2023

As per media reports, Jaspreet Kaur, and Navdeep Kaur from Government Primary School secured first and second positions, respectively. Students can check the table below to know name and schools of the toppers of Punjab Board class 5th:

Rank Names School 1 Jaspreet Kaur Government Primary School 2 Navdeep Kaur Government Primary School 3 Gurnoor Singh Dhaliwal Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Convent School

How To Check PSEB Class 5th Result 2023?

Going as per media reports, the result link will be activated tomorrow - April 7, 2023 at 10 am at pseb.ac.in. Students can go through the steps to know how to check result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter name and roll number

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: PSEB class 5th result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and save it for future references

