Kerala Samastha Public Exam Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here

Kerala Samastha Public Exam Result 2023 Declared: As per the latest updates, the Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa board (SKSVB) has announced the results for Classes 5, 7, 10, and 12. Candidates who appeared in Madarasa public exams can check out the result on the official website i.e. samastha.in. Candidates can access the result by entering their login credentials.

Previously, the authorities released a notice stating that the result will be released today at 12 noon on the Board’s official website. The official notice reads, "Examination Result 2023 - The exam results are expected to be published on 06/04/2023 at 12 PM."

"All necessary arrangements have been made to declare the results of the examination. The results will be released on the official website of the Board, and students can check their results by entering their roll numbers," an official reported.

Public Examination 2023 March (Boarding)- Direct Link (Available Now)

Public Examination 2023 March (General)- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download Kerala Samastha Public Exam Result 2023?

Students who appeared for the exams can check out the madrasa public exam result 2023 on the official website. They can access the result by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. samastha.in

Step 2: Now, click on exam and results tab

Step 3: Click on exam result and then choose from general & boarding

Step 4: Now, select the class and enter registration number

Step 5: Kerala Samastha Public Exam Result 2023 will appear on screen

Step 6: Check and download the result

Step 7: Take at least 2 printouts for future reference

Details Mentioned on Kerala Samastha Public Exam Result 2023

The result will comprise various important details such as theory exam marks, practical marks, and total marks. Check out the list here

Name of student

Parents name

Registration number

Class

Roll number

Subject name

Practical marks

Theory exam marks

Total marks

Result status

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Class 10 Exam 2023 Begins Today, Check Guidelines Here