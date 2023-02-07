PSSSB Clerk Exam Postponed: Check Latest Notification for Accounts Written 2022 Exam

PSSSB Clerk Accounts written exam has been postponed which was held on November 19, 2022. Candidates who have appeared in PSSSB Clerk Accounts written exam can check latest update here.

PSSSB Clerk 2022 Postponed: PSSSB Clerk Accounts written exam has been postponed. The PSSSB Clerk Accounts 2022 written exam was held on November 19, 2022. Candidates who have appeared in PSSSB Clerk Accounts written exam must note that the written exam has been postponed. The official notification was released on February 7, 2023, stating that the exam has been postponed.

The revised exam date for PSSSB Clerk Accounts 2022 recruitment will be announced by the examination authority Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board(PSSSB). The examination authority will announce the PSSSB Clerk Accounts 2022 recruitment shortly.

The PSSSB Clerk 2022 recruitment was held on November 19, 2022, for a total of 735 posts. Among the total PSSB vacancy, 704 is for clerk, 10 are for Clerk IT, and 21 for Clerk Accounts.

Candidates can check the table below to download PSSSB Clerk Accounts Postpone Notification.

PSSSB Clerk Accounts Postpone Notification Click Here

PSSSB Clerk 2022 Recruitment: Important Dates

The table below shows important exam-related event dates for PSSSB Clerk Recruitment.

PSSSB Clerk 2022 Recruitment Events Dates Application Start Date June 29, 2022 Application Last Date August 11, 2022 Exam Date November 19, 2022 Exam Postpone Date February 7, 2023

PSSSB is Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board. PSSSB conducts recruitment for Civil Services and civil posts. It was constituted in 1981, and the board recommends candidates for various positions in the state government.