JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

PSSSB Clerk Exam Postponed: Check Latest Notification for Accounts Written 2022 Exam

PSSSB Clerk Accounts written exam has been postponed which was held on November 19, 2022. Candidates who have appeared in PSSSB Clerk Accounts written exam can check latest update here. 

PSSSB Clerk Exam Postponed
PSSSB Clerk Exam Postponed

PSSSB Clerk 2022 Postponed: PSSSB Clerk Accounts written exam has been postponed. The PSSSB Clerk Accounts 2022 written exam was held on November 19, 2022. Candidates who have appeared in PSSSB Clerk Accounts written exam must note that the written exam has been postponed. The official notification was released on February 7, 2023, stating that the exam has been postponed. 

The revised exam date for PSSSB Clerk Accounts 2022 recruitment will be announced by the examination authority Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board(PSSSB). The examination authority will announce the PSSSB Clerk Accounts 2022 recruitment shortly. 

The PSSSB Clerk 2022 recruitment was held on November 19, 2022, for a total of 735 posts. Among the total PSSB vacancy, 704 is for clerk, 10 are for Clerk IT, and 21 for Clerk Accounts. 

Candidates can check the table below to download PSSSB Clerk Accounts Postpone Notification. 

 

PSSSB Clerk Accounts Postpone Notification

Click Here

PSSSB Clerk 2022 Recruitment: Important Dates

The table below shows important exam-related event dates for PSSSB Clerk Recruitment. 

 

PSSSB Clerk 2022 Recruitment Events

Dates

Application Start Date

June 29, 2022

Application Last Date

August 11, 2022

Exam Date

November 19, 2022

Exam Postpone Date

February 7, 2023

 

PSSSB is Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board. PSSSB conducts recruitment for Civil Services and civil posts. It was constituted in 1981, and the board recommends candidates for various positions in the state government.

FAQ

When the PSSSB Clerk Accounts written exam will be held?

The revised exam date for PSSSB Clerk Accounts 2022 recruitment will be announced by the examination authority Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board(PSSSB) shortly.

When the PSSSB Clerk Accounts written exam was conducted?

The PSSSB Clerk Accounts written exam was earlier held on November 19, 2022.

Take Free Online DSSSB JUNIOR CLERK 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next