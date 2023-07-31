PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Released at sssb.punjab.gov.in: Check Download Link

PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) uploaded the admit card for clerk posts. Check Direct Link to Download Punjab Clerk Admit Card, Exam Date, Steps to download call letter and other details.

PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) on 31 July 2023 for advertisement number 15/2022. The admit card is available at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The exam will be held on 06 August 2023 at various exam centres across Punjab. The candidates can check their exam centre on their PSSSB Admit Card.

The admit card will contain important information about the exam, such as your name, application number, exam date, time, and venue. Candidates must bring their admit card to the exam hall on the day of the exam. The direct link to download PSSSB Clerk Admit Card is given below:

PSSSB Clerk Admit Card Direct Link Download Here

Here are some important things to keep in mind about your PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023:

Make sure that you have the correct admit card. There are two admit cards for the PSSSB Clerk 2023 exam, one for the morning shift and one for the afternoon shift.

Check your admit card carefully for any errors. If you find any errors, contact the PSSSB immediately.

Bring your admit card to the exam hall on the day of the exam. You will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without your admit card.

PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Highlights

Recruitment Authority Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board Post Name Clerk Total Vacancies 1200 Advt. Number 15/2022 Selection Process Written Examination Typing Test Documents Verification/Interview Written Exam Date 06 August 2023 PSSSB Clerk Admit Card Date 31 July 2023 Official Website sssb.punjab.gov.in

Steps to Download PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023 ?

The PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023 has been released on the official website of the Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB). You can download your admit card by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the website of PSSSB - sssb.punjab.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘ 31-07-2023 - Click here to download Admit Card/ Roll No for Exam Dated 06/08/2023 for the post of Clerk under Advertisement No. 15/2022’

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Enter the security code.

Step 5: Download PSSSB Admit Card

PSSSB Clerk Exam 2023 Details

The exam date for the PSSSB Clerk 2023 is 06 August 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts: