Punjab Board Class 5th Result 2023 Link Activated, Know Steps To Download Here

Punjab Board Class 5th Result 2023: PSEB has activated the result link to check class 5th marks. Students can check their Punjab board class 5th result at pseb.ac.in. Get Direct Link Here

Punjab Board Class 5th Result 2023: The Punjab School Education Board has activated the link to check PSEB class 5th result online. Students can check their result at the official website - pseb.ac.in. They have to use their roll number and name to check Punjab Board class 5th result 2023. Earlier, Punjab Board's Vice Chairman Dr Virinder Bhatia announced the class 5th result in PSEB office at 3 pm.

Along with the result, the officials also released the total number of students who appeared, pass percentage and other statistics. This year, a total of 2,93,847 students appeared for the class 5th examination, out of which, as many as 2,92,947 students have passed. The Punjab Board conducted the class 5th exam from February 27 to March 6, 2023.

Punjab Board Class 5th Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check Punjab Board Class 5th Result 2023?

The result includes the student's name, roll number, parents' name, school name, total score and subject-wise marks. They can check the result by going through the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result tab

Step 3: Click on primary examination result, March 2023

Step 4: Enter roll number or name

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and save for future references

Punjab Board Class 5th Result 2023 Statistics

The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 99.69%. Girls have performed better than boys. Students can check below the overall, girl's and boy's pass percentage in the table provided:

Overview Pass Percentage Overall pass percentage 99.69% Girls 99.74% Boys 99.65%

