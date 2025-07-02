Punjab Board PSEB 12th Sociology Syllabus 2025-26; Download PDF

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the updated Class 12 Sociology syllabus for the 2025-2026 academic year. This essential document, now available on the official PSEB website, is a vital resource for students preparing for the 2026 PSEB Class 12 Board Examination.
Achieving success in board examinations, especially in a complex subject like Sociology, necessitates a thorough understanding and consistent revision of the prescribed syllabus. This principle applies to all subjects. This article offers a detailed guide to the revised Sociology curriculum, providing clarity and support to students. To further aid their studies, a free PDF version of the complete syllabus is accessible, ensuring convenient access to this crucial information. This initiative seeks to simplify the preparation process, enabling students to approach the subject with greater confidence and a clear comprehension of its fundamental concepts. By carefully studying the revised syllabus, students can effectively organize their studies, prioritize topics, and dedicate ample time to challenging areas, ultimately improving their performance in the board examinations.
PSEB Class 12th Sociology Syllabus 2025
A detailed list of sociology topic has been given in the table below. The list of topics are as per the syllabus which has been recently updated by the Punjab Board.
Unit : I Tribal, Rural and Urban Societies in India
1. Tribal Society : Meaning ,Features; Classification of Tribes; Family and Marriage System; Issues- Deforestation and Displacement; Changes in Tribal Society.
2. Rural Society : Meaning, Features; Issues- Indebtedness, Impact of Green Revolution; Changes in Rural Society.
3. Urban Society: Meaning, Features; Issues- Housing and Slums
Unit : II Inequalities in Indian Society
4. Caste Inequalities: Concept, Features; Caste and Social Stratification, Theories of Origin of Caste, Caste Inequality and Indian Society
5. Class Inequalities: Concept of class, Features of Class; Relations between caste, class, Status Group and Class Hierarchy, Views of Sociologists on Class Structure, Classes in Rural and Urban India.
6. Gender Inequalities: Concept, Gender Inequality, Theories of Feminism, Gender; Gender Discrimination: Meaning and Nature; Problems of Women, Role of Gender relation in Societal Development
Unit : III Structural and Cultural Change in India
7. Westernisation and Sankritisation: Westernisation: Meaning, Carrier of Westenisation, Features, Impact: Sanskritisation: Meaning, Sanskritisation preferred as against Brahminisation, Dominant Caste, Impact
8. Modernization and Globalization: Modernization: Meaning, Characteristic, Process of Modernization, Causes, Impact: Globalization: Meaning, Characteristics, Process of Globalization, Causes ,impact
9. Social Movement: Meaning Types, Stages Caste Based Movements, Class Based Movements, Women's movements, Environmental movements.
Unit : IV Social Problems in Indian Society
10. Social Problems: Alcoholism and Drug Addiction Social Problems-Meaning, Factor; AlcoholismMeaning,Classification, Stages, Causes,Effects, Measures, Drug Addition-Meaning, Types of Drugs, Causes; Effects Meausures
11. Violence Against Women: Female Foeticide and Domestic Violence: Female Foeticide: Meaning, India Scenario, Causes, Consequences, Strategies to Combat Female Foeticide; Domestic Violence- Meaning, Forms, Factors, Causes, Effects, Remedies
12. Social Issues:Old Age and : DisabilityMeaning: Theories, Problems, Measures: Definition, Magnitude of Disability, Types, Causes, Social Model, Problems, Measures
