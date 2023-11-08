PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Physics Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 12 Physics Model Paper Punjab Board 2024: Sample papers or model papers are an important part of exam preparation. This helps students know the exam paper pattern and question format. Check and download the PSEB Class 12 Physics model paper 2023–24.

Get direct link to download Class 12 Physics sample paper PDF for Punjab Board

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Physics Model Test Paper 2024: PSEB Class 12 board exams are near, and students are preparing for them. In this same regard, the Punjab School Education Board has released the model test papers or sample question papers for Classes 9 to 12. These PSEB model papers are designed to help students prepare for their final exams. After solving these model papers, the students will be aware of the paper pattern, format, and mark distribution, along with the type and variety of questions.

This article is about the PSEB Class 12 Physics Model Test Paper 2024, which is an important subject in the science stream. This Class 12 PSEB Physics model paper 2024 is available with solutions. Students can download PDFs for both. Check and download the PSEB Class 12 Physics model paper 2023–24.

PSEB Class 12 Physics Model Test Paper 2024: Highlights

The important highlights related to the Punjab board class 12 Physics model paper are mentioned in the table below as highlights.

Paper Name Physics (Theory) Total Marks 70 Total Time 3 Hours Academic Year 2023-24 Board PSEB (Punjab School Education Board) Class 12th Regular Sections No Sections just Questions Question NO.1 has 28 parts carrying 1 mark each

Question NO. 2 to 8 carry 2 marks each.

Question NO. 9 to 14 carry 3 marks each.

Question NO. 15-16 carry 5 marks each. Total Number of Questions 16

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Physics Model Test Paper 2024

Q (1) Multiple choice Questions:

(I) cgs unit of electric charge is

(a)coulomb

(b) joule

(c) Faraday

(d) stat coulomb

(II) Electric dipole moment is:

(a)Scalar

(b) A Vector directed from – 𝓆 𝑡𝑜 + 𝓆

(c) neither scalar nor vector

(d) a vector directed from +𝓆 𝑡𝑜 − 𝓆

(III) Kirchhoff’s first law is based on the law of conservation of

(a)energy

(b) Momentum

(c) Charge

(d) All of these

(IV) What material is a potentiometer wire normally made?

(a)constantan or maganin

(b) Nickel

(c) copper

(d) Zinc

(V) Magnetic field inside current carrying solenoid depends upon.

(a)current

(b) nature of material

(c) No. of turns per unit length

(d) All of these

(VI) The angle between magnetic meridian and geographic meridian is

called.

(a)angle of declination

(b) angle of dip

(c) some time angle of declination and some time angle of dip

(d) None of these

(VII) Path of charged particle entering uniform magnetic filed at an angle

60° is

(a)Straight line

(b)helical

(c) Parabola

(d) Circular

(VIII) In moving coil galvanometer, we use radial magnetic field so that

the scale is

(a) Logarithmic

(b) exponential

(c) linear

(d) none

(IX)Henry is the unit of:

(a) Resistance

(b) Magnetic field

(c) Magnetic field

(d) Inductance

(X) Which of the following radiations has least wavelength?

(a) X-rays

(b) 𝛾 − 𝑟𝑎𝑦𝑠

(c) 𝛽 − 𝑟𝑎𝑦𝑠

(c) ∝ −𝑟𝑎𝑦𝑠

The solutions to the above-discussed PSEB Class 12 Physics sample paper 2023–24 are given in the PDF attached with the link below. Click and download the marking scheme.

