Punjab Police Constable Result 2021 Released: Download Revised Merit List, Cut-Off and Other Details Here

Punjab Police Constable Result 2021: Punjab Police has released the category-wise merit lists of candidates selected on the basis of physical trials and merit obtained in written tests conducted in 04 shifts on 25 and 26 September 2021. The merit list which was uploaded on the Recruitment Portal on 08 January 2022 is withdrawn. So, candidates can now download Punjab Police Result by clicking on the provided Punjab Police Constable Link below:

Punjab Police Constable Result Download Link for General District Cadre

Punjab Police Constable Result Download Link for EWS District Cadre

Punjab Police Constable Result Download Link for BC District Cadre

Punjab Police Constable Result Download Link for Ex-Servicemen General (Self) District Cadre

Punjab Police Constable Result Download Link for Ex-Servicemen SC (Mazhabi Sikh & Balmiki) Self District Cadre

Punjab Police Constable Result Download Link for Ex-Servicemen SC (Ramdasia & Others) Self District Cadre

Punjab Police Constable Result Download Link for Ex-Servicemen BC Self District Cadre

Punjab Police Constable Result Download Link for Wards of Freedom Fighters District Cadre

Punjab Police Constable Result Download Link for Police Personnel District Cadre

Punjab Police Constable Cut-Off Marks in Armed Cadre

Punjab Police Constable Cut-Off Marks in District Cadre

Punjab Police Constable Result for EWS Category

Punjab Police Constable Result for BC Category

Punjab Police Constable Result for ESM BC Category

How to Download Punjab Police Constable Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of Punjab Police Click on ‘CONSTABLE IN DISTRICT POLICE AND ARMED POLICE CADRES OF PUNJAB POLICE 2021 / ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਭਰਤੀ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ 2021 ਲਈ’ Now, click on ‘click here’ Download Punjab Police Constable Result PDF Check details of shortlisted candidates

Subsequently, it came to the notice of the Board that the allocation of Cadre to a few candidates on basis of Merit-cum-Cadre preference was inadvertently done to the prejudice of some candidates by wrong allocation of some candidates to the Armed Cadre whereas the Merit-Cum-Cadre preference warranted their placement in the District Cadre. Such candidates were eligible to be

considered in their base category (Scheduled Caste/ Backward Classes, etc.) as per merit in the District Cadre but were erroneously placed in the General/Unreserved category in the merit list for Armed Cadre. In compliance of directions issued by Hon'ble Punjab & Haryana High Court in CWP No. 1364 of 2022 titled Manpreet Kaur v/s State of Punjab, Speaking Orders have already been passed by Chairperson, Central Recruitment Board for Constables (District & Armed Police)

that the error will be rectified.

Also, on account of vacancies in the category Wards of Police Personnel and re-verification of documents submitted, 153 candidates in the Wards of Police Personnel category, who had earlier not been called for Physical Trials, were called for Physical Trials on 04.04.2022 for determining their suitability for selection against vacant seats in the Wards of Police Personnel category and thereby the merit list for WPP candidates has also undergo revision.