Radio Imaging Technology Career, Scope and Job Opportunities in India

Radio Imaging Technology is a three-year undergraduate program. This degree course is designed for students who want to become a paramedical professional. These graduates are an integral part of medical science that assists medical professionals in performing their duty. The primary responsibility of a Radiographer is to produce radiography with X-ray's assistance to get familiar with the medical condition of the patients. Apart from this, radiographers are also responsible for CT scans, ultrasounds, and MRI.

It is a highly developed technology that helps medical professionals to diagnoses the disease and other injuries of the patients with X-Ray and other imaging modalities.

The radiology domain is divided into various fields like:

• Diagnostic radiology

• Interventional radiology

• Therapeutic radiology

Diagnostic Radiology is a specialized branch where medical experts diagnose patients' disease and injury with the utilization of images of X-Ray and other imaging techniques.

Interventional Radiology is a medical specialty that assists in diagnosing and treating patients with minimally invasive procedures. The primary imaging technique comes under this domain are X-ray, CT, MRI, and ultrasound.

Radiology is arising as one of the most popular courses in medical science and becoming a popular choice among medical aspirants over the globe. There are various courses available in radio imaging technology that offers multiple job opportunities for medical students.

Who should opt: B.Sc. in Radiography & Imaging Technology?

Aspirants who want to pursue a degree course in Radio Imaging technology should possess the following qualities:

• Speed and accuracy should be there to perform the test in the right manner

• Proficiency in interpreting technical and scientific data

• Knowledge of laboratory instruments and mechanical ability

• Aptitude for conducting research and development in a similar domain

• Agility and patience, as they may need to work a good deal of time, often standing for hours

• Ability to handle stress and analytical judgment

• A Sharp eye for detail

Eligibility Criteria:

• 10+2 pass (PCB/M) with English as one of the subject with at least 45% marks (40% in case of SC candidates of Haryana State)

• Lateral Entry: Passed two years Diploma in RIT after 12th standard

• Students must have Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as the compulsory subjects in 10+2.

Techniques Used in Radiology

To diagnose and analyze the disease within the human body, a radiologist utilizes imaging techniques that include X-ray radiography, DEXA scan, ultrasound, Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, MRI, for imaging of breast tissue there is a dedicated instrument called as mammography also used to evaluate any abnormality of breast tissue, etc. Radiologists & radiographer together work in Nuclear medicine such as Positron Emission Tomography (PET), SPECT, Gamma camera, & now in modern time hybrid imaging ( PET CT & PET MRI) used for diagnose & treat the patient

Radiology Specialization:

Radiology can be done in the following specializations:

• Diagnostic radiology

• Emergency radiology

• Breast-imaging specialist

• Cath lab technologist

• Nuclear radiology

• Radiation oncology

• Pediatric radiology

• Neuro-radiology

• Genitourinary radiology

• Gastrointestinal radiology

Job Opportunities after B.Sc. RIT Course:

It is considered as one of the most demanding career domain in the present time in the medical industry. There are extensive employment opportunities available for these graduates. The rise in the demand for radiographers has been recorded as the technology is expanding its wings in medicine. Job opportunities are available for radiographers in both the private and govt healthcare sector. There is the availability of part-time and full-time employers in this domain.

• Radiology Technician

• Radiology Assistant

• Radiology Technologist/Radiographer

• MRI Technologist

• CT Scan Technologist

• Work as a demonstrator or tutor in any institute or university

• Application specialist

• Mammography technologist

Why B.Sc. RIT Course from SGT University?

• SGT have our own 700baded hospital.

• SGT have all the modalities in our hospital for example (conventional & modern X-ray machine with IITV, CT scan, MRI, DEXA, Mammography, DSA)

• SGT have high class infrastructure with lush green campus.

• SGT have wi-fi all over the campus.

• SGT have many policies regarding research & innovation like scholar project & synergy

• SGT have mentor mentee policy for moral support & encourage the students for study.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by SGT University. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.