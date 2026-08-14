Rajasthan Basic Computer Instructor City Slip​ 2026 Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Exam City Details Download Link Here

Rajasthan Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the city intimation slip for the posts of Basic Computer Instructor on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam scheduled on August 22 and 23, 2026 can download their city slip after using their login credentials to the link at the official website, i.e., rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. A total of 3,629 vacancies of Basic Computer Instructors are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the state.

Candidates can download the Rajasthan Basic Computer Teacher City Slip 2026 through the link given in the story.

Rajasthan Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026 Download Link

To download the Rajasthan Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link at the official website. The city intimation slip will provide you the details of the center location and city name where your exam venue is located. You can download the city slip directly through the link given below-