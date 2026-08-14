Rajasthan Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026 Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Exam City Details Download Link Here
Rajasthan Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026 has been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) on August 14, for the posts of Basic Computer Instructor on its official website. Candidates can download their city slip after using their login credentials to the link at the official website, i.e., rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check all details here.
Rajasthan Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the city intimation slip for the posts of Basic Computer Instructor on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam scheduled on August 22 and 23, 2026 can download their city slip after using their login credentials to the link at the official website, i.e., rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. A total of 3,629 vacancies of Basic Computer Instructors are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the state.
Candidates can download the Rajasthan Basic Computer Teacher City Slip 2026 through the link given in the story.
Rajasthan Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026 Download Link
To download the Rajasthan Basic Computer Instructor City Slip 2026, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link at the official website. The city intimation slip will provide you the details of the center location and city name where your exam venue is located. You can download the city slip directly through the link given below-
|Rajasthan Basic Computer Teacher City Slip 2026
|Direct Link
RSSB Admit Card 2026 Release Date
As per the short notice released, the Rajasthan Computer Teacher Admit Card will be released on 19 August 2026 on its official website. Candidates appearing in the written exam should note that the Board will not send any physical admit card by post. Candidates will have to download the RSSB hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link.
Rajasthan Computer Teacher City Slip 2026 Overview
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) had earlier launched the recruitment drive for the 3,951 Basic Computer Instructors adn othersposts across the state. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below
|
Rajasthan Computer Teacher Admit Card 2026
|Organization
|Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
|Post Name
|Basic Computer Instructor, Senior Computer Instructor
|Advertisement No.
|07/2026
|Total Vacancies
|3,951
|City Intimation Slip status
|Out
|Admit Card Release Date
|Soon
|Basic Computer Instructor Exam
|22nd August 2026
|Senior Computer Instructor Exam
|23rd August 2026
|Application Mode
|Online
|Job Location
|Rajasthan
|Official Website
|rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
How to Download Rajasthan Basic Computer Teacher City Slip 2026?
Candidates can download their city slip for the Basic Computer Teacher through the official website. Downloading the Rajasthan Basic Computer Teacher City Slip 2026 is a simple process and you can follow the steps given below.
- Open official RSSB portal.
- Find the “Get City Slip” option.
- Click on the Computer Instructor recruitment link.
- Enter your Application Number & Date of Birth (DOB).
- Submit all details.
- Your RSSB Computer Teacher Admit Card will appear on the screen.
- Check all the details properly.
- Download the Rajasthan Computer Teacher admit card.
- Take a clear printout for the exam day.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.