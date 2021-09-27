Rajasthan BSTC Result 2021 Today, Check How & Where to Download Rajasthan Pre DLEd Result Here

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2021: Today, the result for Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (Rajasthan BSTC) will be released at predeled.com. According to the latest updates, the result link will be activated by 1 PM. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Those who will qualify for the result will be called for counselling sessions. The candidates will have to register themselves for the counselling and the documentation of the candidates will also be done during the counselling. The guidelines for registering for Rajasthan BSTC 2021 Counselling will be uploaded on the official website.

How and Where to Download Rajasthan BSTC Result 2021?

Visit the official website of Predeled.i.e.predeled.com. Click on ‘Rajasthan BSTC Result 2021’ flashing on the homepage. Enter your roll number/registration number, date of birth and click on the submit button. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download Rajasthan BSTC Result and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Download Rajasthan BSTC Result - to active soon

The written test for Rajasthan BSTC 2021 was conducted on 31 August 2021 at various exam centres for admission to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.L.Ed) in higher education institutions of Rajasthan. There was no negative marking in the exam and questions were asked from Mental Ability, General Awareness, Teaching Aptitude and Language Ability in English, Sanskrit and Hindi. The candidates will be able to download Rajasthan BSTC Result through this article once a link is activated.