Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023: Date, Check Rajasthan Pre DElEd Marks soon on panjuyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023: Preliminary Education Department, Bikaner is going to declare the result of Rajasthan BSTC 2023 exam on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result PDF.

Get all the informations of upcoming Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled Result 2023 here.

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023: Preliminary Education Department, Bikaner will release the results for Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses (BSTC) exam. The exam was held on 28th August 2023. The candidates who appeared in this exam can check their results on the official website- panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023

As per the latest update, Preliminary Education Department, Bikaner will announce the result for Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2023 on 20th September 2023. Around 6 Lakh candidates applied for 25,650 seats at 372 D.El.Ed. colleges throughout Rajasthan. Preliminary Education Department, Bikaner successfully conducted the exam on 28th August 2023. The candidates can download the results PDF on the official website- panjiyakpredeled.in. An overview of Rajasthan BSTC exam 2023 is provided below.

Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2023: Overview Name of Exam Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2023 Conducting Body Registrar, Education Departmental Examinations, Rajasthan Purpose of Exam D.L.Ed Entrance Exam Number of Seats Around 25000 Exam held on 28th August 2023 Mode of Exam Offline Result Released 20th September 2023 (Tentatively) Official Website panjiyakpredeled.in

Steps to Check Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023

Candidates can check their Rajasthan BSTC examination 2023 results online at the official website of Registrar, Education Departmental Examinations, Rajasthan once it is released officially. The BSTC result date 2023 is expected to be 20th September 2023. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Rajasthan BSTC examination results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - panjiyakpredeled.in

Step 2: Click on the “Result” option

Step 3: Select the “BSTC Result 2023” from dropdown menu.

Step 4: Enter the Roll Number and Date of Birth.

Step 5: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 6: Download the result and take the printout for future reference

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 : Direct Links to Check

Rajasthan BSTC result 2023 will be available on the official website of Registrar, Education Departmental Examinations, Rajasthan on 20th September 2023. Check here the direct link for Rajasthan BSTC examination result 2023.

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 To be updated

Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2023 : Expected Cutoff

Candidates who have appeared in the Rajasthan BSTC 2023 exam held on 28th August 2023, can check the expected cut-off marks here. We have compiled the category-wise cutoff marks for the Rajasthan BSTC 2023 exam. This analysis of cut-off marks will be entirely based on certain factors such as the number of applicants, categories, etc. and can differ with the actual cut-off marks.