Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023: Date, Check Rajasthan Pre DElEd Marks soon on panjuyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023: Preliminary Education Department, Bikaner is going to declare the result of Rajasthan BSTC 2023 exam on its official website.  Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result PDF.

Get all the informations of upcoming Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled Result 2023 here.
Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023: Preliminary Education Department, Bikaner will release the results for Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses (BSTC) exam. The exam was held on 28th August 2023. The candidates who appeared in this exam can check their results on the official website- panjiyakpredeled.in 

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023

As per the latest update, Preliminary Education Department, Bikaner will announce the result for Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2023 on 20th September 2023. Around 6 Lakh candidates applied for 25,650 seats at 372 D.El.Ed. colleges throughout Rajasthan. Preliminary Education Department, Bikaner successfully conducted the exam on 28th August 2023. The candidates can download the results PDF on the official website- panjiyakpredeled.in.  An overview of Rajasthan BSTC exam 2023 is provided below.

Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2023: Overview

Name of Exam

Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2023

Conducting Body

Registrar, Education Departmental Examinations, Rajasthan

Purpose of Exam

D.L.Ed Entrance Exam

Number of Seats

Around 25000

Exam held on

28th August 2023

Mode of Exam

Offline

Result Released

20th September 2023 (Tentatively)

Official Website

panjiyakpredeled.in

Steps to Check Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023

Candidates can check their Rajasthan BSTC examination 2023 results online at the official website of Registrar, Education Departmental Examinations, Rajasthan once it is released officially. The BSTC result date 2023 is expected to be 20th September 2023. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Rajasthan BSTC examination results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - panjiyakpredeled.in

Step 2: Click on the “Result” option

Step 3: Select the “BSTC Result 2023” from dropdown menu.

Step 4: Enter the Roll Number and Date of Birth.

Step 5: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 6: Download the result and take the printout for future reference

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023: Direct Links to Check

Rajasthan BSTC result 2023 will be available on the official website of Registrar, Education Departmental Examinations, Rajasthan on 20th September 2023. Check here the direct link for Rajasthan BSTC examination result 2023.

 

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023

To be updated

Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2023: Expected Cutoff

Candidates who have appeared in the Rajasthan BSTC 2023 exam held on 28th August 2023, can check the expected cut-off marks here. We have compiled the category-wise cutoff marks for the Rajasthan BSTC 2023 exam. This analysis of cut-off marks will be entirely based on certain factors such as the number of applicants, categories, etc. and can differ with the actual cut-off marks.

Category

Expected Cut-off Marks

UR

240-250

OBC

230-240

SC

210-220

ST

210-220

EWS

230-240

PWD

190-200

FAQ

Is Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 Declared?

No, Registrar, Education Departmental Examinations, Rajasthan will tentatively released the results for Rajasthan BSTC examination 2023 20th September 2023. The Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 will be released on their official website- panjiyakpredeled.in

How do I check my Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023?

The Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 can be checked on the official website. We will also update the link to check Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 on this page.

