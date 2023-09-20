Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023: Direct Link for Pre Deled Marks to be out soon on panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2023 : Rajasthan Department of Elimentary Education is going to release the pre deled result on the panjiyakpredeled.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download the PDF, Marks, Steps to Download Result, Cutoff Marks Here.

BSTC Pre Deled Result 2023: The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan is all set to announce the result of the result of BSTC Pre Deled Result 2023. According to the reports, the resut for Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) will be declared on 20 September 2023. But there is no official announcement regarding the result, BSTC Pre Deled Result will be declared at panjiyakpredeled.in

Last year, BSTC Pre Deled Exam was conducted on 08 October and the result was declared on 02 November 2023. This year, the exam was held on 28 August 2023 for 6 lakhs 18 thousand 870 registered stuents. Hence, the result is expected anytime soon.

BSTC Result 2023 Link

The result link will be available at http://results.indiaresults.com. To check the results, candidates will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. Students can download and print the results for future reference. The direct link to download the result will be provided here for students.

panjiyakpredeled.in. Result 2023 Overview

Exam Body Department of Elementary Education Bikaner Exam Name Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2023 21 August 2023 Exam Date 28 August 2023 Result Date September/October Credentials Roll Number Password Official Website panjiyakpredeled

How to Download Rajasthan Pre Deled Result 2023 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download the result with the help of the steps given in this article below:

Step 1: Go to the official portal of BSTC Rajasthan Pre DElEd – panjiyakpredeled.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Check Result’

Step 3: This link will take you to a login page where you are required to enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Check Rajasthan BSTC Marks 2023

Step 6: Take a printout of results for future use

What AfterBSTC Rajasthan Pre Deled Result 2023?

After checking the BSTC Rajasthan Pre-Deled Result 2023, candidates can start applying for admission to BSTC Rajasthan Pre Deled colleges. Candidates can apply for admission online or offline.