Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023: Direct Link for Pre Deled Marks to be out soon on panjiyakpredeled.in

BSTC Pre Deled Result 2023: The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan is all set to announce the result of the result of BSTC Pre Deled Result 2023. According to the reports, the resut for Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) will be declared on 20 September 2023. But there is no official announcement regarding the result, BSTC Pre Deled Result will be declared at panjiyakpredeled.in
Last year, BSTC Pre Deled Exam was conducted on 08 October and the result was declared on 02 November 2023. This year, the exam was held on 28 August 2023 for 6 lakhs 18 thousand 870 registered stuents. Hence, the result is expected anytime soon.
BSTC Result 2023 Link
The result link will be available at http://results.indiaresults.com. To check the results, candidates will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. Students can download and print the results for future reference. The direct link to download the result will be provided here for students.
panjiyakpredeled.in. Result 2023 Overview
|
Exam Body
|
Department of Elementary Education Bikaner
|
Exam Name
|
Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd)
|
Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2023
|
21 August 2023
|
Exam Date
|
28 August 2023
|
Result Date
|
September/October
|
Credentials
|
Roll Number
Password
|
Official Website
How to Download Rajasthan Pre Deled Result 2023 ?
The candidates can check the steps to download the result with the help of the steps given in this article below:
Step 1: Go to the official portal of BSTC Rajasthan Pre DElEd – panjiyakpredeled.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Check Result’
Step 3: This link will take you to a login page where you are required to enter your roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: Check Rajasthan BSTC Marks 2023
Step 6: Take a printout of results for future use
What AfterBSTC Rajasthan Pre Deled Result 2023?
After checking the BSTC Rajasthan Pre-Deled Result 2023, candidates can start applying for admission to BSTC Rajasthan Pre Deled colleges. Candidates can apply for admission online or offline.